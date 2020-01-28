Trump’s pardoned war criminal strips former SEAL teammates like “cowards”

Former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump after being found guilty of a war crime, published videos on social networks denouncing several “cowards” of several members of his former platoon and designating them by name.

In a video with a hashtag #thetruthiscoming on Facebook and Instagram, Gallagher exposed “all the lies” that were “told to me by some cowards from my platoon”.

“For those who have and continue to slander my name, the truth is coming,” he warned in voice over.

The rest of the video aired clips from seven SEALs speaking to investigators of Gallagher’s alleged crimes. Each clip was followed by the full name and position of SEAL. Several of the names have been slapped with Trump-esque insults.

Gallagher was charged with several war crimes and later acquitted, except for the charge of having posed for a photo with a teenage fighter of the Islamic State, for which Gallagher was found guilty.

After Trump forgave him in November, Gallagher became the center of a feud between the then President and Secretary of the Navy, Richard Spencer, which arose out of Trump’s repeated interference in the Gallagher case. to restore his military rank.