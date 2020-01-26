Trump’s peace plan could help Israeli leader – Boston Herald

From ARON HELLER

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to Washington on Sunday to “write history” as he prepared to meet President Donald Trump to unveil the US government’s long-awaited plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. release.

But the controversial meeting in Washington seems to serve primarily as a side issue of the serious legal problems of the two Allied leaders. The Palestinians have not been consulted about the much-discussed deal and have preventively rejected the American proposal.

The Trump-Netanyahu meeting on Tuesday comes as Trump’s indictment process continues in the US senate and the Israeli parliament holds a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity to corruption allegations. For both men, their White House summit will be a welcome diversion.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the surprise invitation to Netanyahu and his biggest challenger, Israeli politician Benny Gantz, on Thursday after having delivered a speech at an international Holocaust forum.

Netanyahu said he suggested inviting Gantz to a show of unity for a memorable occasion. But late Saturday, Gantz, fearing that Netanyahu would use the meeting as an electoral trick to surpass him, he said he would travel to Washington alone and meet Trump individually. Gantz, a former commander of the Israeli army, will then hurry back to Israel for parliamentary immunity procedures.

Before he left on Sunday, Netanyahu did not mention his legal misery. Instead, he said the friendly Trump government offered Israel a unique opportunity that should be seized.

“We are in the midst of very dramatic political events, but the peak is still ahead of us,” he said. “I am going to Washington with a great sense of purpose, great responsibility and great opportunity, and I hope we can write history.”

The plan is expected to be very beneficial to Israel and appears to have little chance of success. The Palestinians, who claim that the White House is unfairly prejudiced against Israel, have already said they will not accept the plan.

On Sunday, the Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian Authority called for a “clear international statement” rejecting the plan.

“No Palestinian would accept this plan, and Palestinian leaders will defeat it as they did with similar plans,” said Nabil Abu Rdeneh, spokesperson for President Mahmoud Abbas.

The US-sponsored Mideast deal can nevertheless give a lift to Netanyahu, who is running in his third re-election race in less than a year.

After two unclear elections last year, Netanyahu and Gantz are in the midst of a tight race prior to the vote on March 2, again seen as a referendum on the old Israeli leader.

Gantz focused his campaign on Netanyahu’s legal issues and said he was unfit for office. Netanyahu has tried to portray himself as a global statesman who is uniquely qualified to lead Israel through difficult times. He has tried to use his close friendship with Trump as a strategic asset.

Two meetings with the president – on Monday and Tuesday – respond to the story of Netanyahu. It is unclear whether this will benefit him at the ballot box. Trump also provided Netanyahu with political favors during the previous two races, just to see his friend fail in the win.

But Trump’s “Deal of the Century” can give Netanyahu more than anything he has previously received. Israeli media have said it will offer unprecedented gifts to the hard line Netanyahu.

“For good or bad, the announcement of the deal – both the timing and the political implications – is a huge achievement for Netanyahu,” wrote Nahum Barnea, a leading Israeli columnist. “Time will tell if it is his lifeline or his swan song.”

Netanyahu was accused in November of fraud, breach of trust and bribe in three cases where gifts from billionaire friends were accepted and political and regulatory favors were exchanged for positive reporting. Gantz’s central blue and white party refuses to sit with him in the government because of the accusations, but has taken care not to scare his voters by looking too far to the left.

Gantz’s decision to travel to Washington separately reflected his need to stay on good terms with Trump while keeping his distance from Netanyahu.

In two election rounds, neither of them was able to achieve the required parliamentary majority without the support of the other. Each is looking for a knockout punch in the coming third round.

Netanyahu is faltering and is expected to lose his request for immunity by initiating a potential criminal trial. The sudden invitation to the White House, with an attractive peace proposal to promote the public, gave him a much needed boost. Leading Israeli opposition figures have accused Trump of intervening in their domestic politics.

Netanyahu flirts with plans to annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements across the West Bank. Such a move would be popular with his nationalist Israeli base, but could also essentially destroy any hope of creating a viable Palestinian state, while risking a new explosion of Palestinian unrest. According to Israeli reports, the Trump plan is expected to deliver a lot of what Netanyahu wants without asking much in return.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, which was conquered by Israel in 1967, as the heart of a future independent state and East Jerusalem as their capital. Most of the international community supports their position, but Trump has reversed decades of US foreign policy by opting more emphatically for Israel. The centerpiece of his strategy was to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy there in 2018.

Trump’s Israeli policy has proved popular among evangelical and pro-Israeli supporters of the president. They could also give him a boost from his base, as the US Senate weighs whether he should be removed from office after he was dropped off last month, and while he is preparing for a re-election battle this year.

“Immediately after the news about the (peace) plan was reported, it became clear from the responses that it was not a Trump plan, but a plot by Bibi-Trump,” wrote Israeli columnist Ben-Dror Yemini with the nickname of Netanyahu.

