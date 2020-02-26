trump’s-plan-for-the-center-east:-deciphering-a-century-of-failed-agreements

%MINIFYHTMLa2740c60446be91927bdcec1f10863e811%
Crucial Applications
101 east
Australia Wildlife Crisis
101 East satisfies the initial responders conserving Australia’s wildlife from the worst forest fires in the place.
Australia, Wild animals, Surroundings
China: masking the contagion of the coronavirus
How the coronavirus outbreak in China became a concept nightmare. In addition, the kidnapped bookseller of Hong Kong.
Media, coronavirus outbreak, China
Al Jazeera Correspondent
Fascism in the loved ones
A individual seem at the Mussolini routine and how Italy could be adopting the fascist ideologies that most imagine ended up absent forever.
The intense correct, Italy, Heritage
Highlighted Documentaries
A rock and a really hard location: What is it like to are living in Jerusalem?
The inhabitants of Jerusalem of a few religions share their life stories and ideas about the past, existing and foreseeable future of the city.
Jerusalem, Palestine, Israeli-Palestinian conflict