Trump’s plan to restart the economy relies on much more coronavirus testing than is currently possible

According to people familiar with the matter, the White House is planning to restore the US economy that relies on testing much more Americans for coronaviruses than was previously possible.

The initiative could begin in small towns in states that have not yet been affected by the virus. Other cities, such as New York, Detroit, and New Orleans, which the president described as “hot spots,” remain closed.

Planning is at an early stage. However, after an aggressive but economically expensive social distance campaign, signs of encouragement that the outbreak has reached a plateau in New York, President Donald Trump and his top economic adviser have once again He talks boldly about getting Americans back to work.

“I’m looking at the concept of opening a country section and the concept of opening everything,” Trump told Fox News Sean Hanity on Tuesday night.

Larry Kadlow, chairman of the State Economic Council, told Fox News early Tuesday that resumption could begin within four to eight weeks.

“We stretch the house, I think that’s what health experts are telling us,” he said at an event at the White House. “I think it will be a great success if we can resume this.”

The S & P 500 soared 7% on Monday with investors optimistic that the United States and other countries could be turning the corner of the outbreak with slowing fatalities. Tuesday’s index fell slightly.

“The best economy”

Trump has sought a way to return Americans to work and school from the beginning of March, even when his top health adviser recommended opposing it. He surged to hundreds of thousands and filled New York City hospitals, threatening to overwhelm the healthcare system elsewhere, and he retreated from returning to normal at least until the end of April.

But he continues to show his frustration with his best debate on reelection, a pandemic that has slowed the US economy.

“We have the highest economy in the history of the world and the largest number of people in our country’s history working at more than 160 million people And one day our experts came right in and they said, “Sorry, we have to close our country.” Trump lamented Monday at a White House press conference.

The White House dilemma is that Trump did not lead social distance. Trump has only approved the practice after many governors, municipal leaders, businesses, and the general American have already begun to isolate themselves. It is not clear if President Trump will respond if Americans resume normal business practices and urge them to socialize before the outbreak subsides.

Anthony Fossi, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of Trump’s best medical advisers about the outbreak, said on Wednesday a member of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force discussed late Tuesday night in a Fox News interview. It may seem that the economy has begun to resume.

“You don’t want to stop being premature,” he said. But he says that efforts to keep the U.S. distance away seemed to be effective in reducing the cost of the virus, killing fewer than the 100,000 to 240,000 people the White House predicted last week. Means that

“At least it makes sense to plan what the reentry will look like,” he said.

One person familiar with the White House’s plans stated that the resumption process was within about 30 days, and could be opposed by officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government health professionals. As Trump portrayed, people said that further epidemics were likely and that the economy would not recover like a light switch.

Fast and extensive testing

The government sees quick and extensive testing as an important step, one person familiar with the matter said. This will allow public health authorities to better identify infected people, including those who do not show symptoms, and isolate them from healthy people who can maintain their health. Company.

Virus testing initially failed in the United States as the CDC made it difficult to develop and manufacture diagnostic tools. Until March 31, the country had not tested one million people. After states and cities ordered residents to stay at home, curbing outbreaks. According to the Covid 19 tracking project, which relies on state data, the United States has just recently achieved more than 100,000 tests per day.

Mr. Trump has defended the Abbott Laboratories test, which can provide results in 15 minutes, and is beginning to be implemented for all White House aides and anyone who contacts the President or Vice President. Health Secretary Brett Guilloire said the government could run millions of tests on the market by May to determine whether healthy people were exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it. Was.

“The combination of that kind of test and the current kind of test is a way for the United States to recover again,” Giroir said on Monday.

However, hospitals and laboratories still face test scale-up issues due to supply shortages and bottlenecks in commercial companies.

Virus vaccines are not expected to be available until next year. Meanwhile, the U.S., according to Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA informal Commissioner for Trump and informally advised the White House by Scott Gottlieb, said the virus was “very aggressive surveillance” and transmitted through extensive testing. He says he needs the ideal combination of effective treatments to treat those who have.

“We tolerate that risk every day with deadly pathogens,” he said. “Therapy gives us the confidence to take us into our hearts and return to some or most elements of normal life.”

Utah and North Dakota Movement

The president has allies to resume relatively quickly at some state capitols in the country.

Last week, Republican Governor of Utah Gary Herbert announced plans to allow anyone who lives in a relatively low-population state to seek coronavirus testing. Last week, state officials wanted to evaluate all residents for the risk of COVID-19, conduct extensive testing, and track contacts of people who test positive.

The state encourages all Utah residents to complete an online survey on the new TestUtah.com website, regardless of whether they are known to be infected with the virus. Those with symptoms or other risk factors are sent to a drive-through test site.

North Dakota will conduct drive-through tests in two communities that are relatively immune to the virus, Amidon and Gladstone. The state aims to test as many people as possible, including those without symptoms. Governor Doug Burgum called the system a “proof of concept” for a system that monitors the country for a relapse of the virus after a peak.

Business leaders are putting pressure on governments to stick to the date of May 1, in order to resume the largest economy in the world. Stephen Moore, a conservative economist who says he regularly contacts White in Trump’s ally, is step-by-step in determining which parts of the U.S. should resume first based on infection data. He said that it was advocating to do so. House.

Moore said parts of Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin could be examples of other areas that could be reopened first.

“Perhaps the worst thing, perhaps politically and economically, is to open the economy in May,” Moore said, adding that the cases had increased again and had to be closed. “It will be catastrophic.”

