Trump’s policy on Iran is not the problem, but Obama’s

Last week, President Trump launched a global toothache when he ordered the assassination of the greatest terrorist leader in the modern Middle East, the Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was unquestionably responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans in Iraq and thousands of others in the Middle East – mostly Muslims. His global terror network ran from South America to Europe to Africa to Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq. Soleimani was an unrivaled organizer and a ruthless murderer.

But for many in the media and with the domestic and international left, Trump’s action was invariably “provocative.” House speaker Nancy Pelosi called Soleimani’s murder – which came immediately after a terrorist attack approved by Soleimani at the American embassy in Baghdad and in the midst of further plans for escalated terror against American targets – “disproportionate.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren suggested that Trump, not the Iranians, had “escalated” the situation. Former vice president Joe Biden said that Trump “had just thrown a stick of dynamite into a tinder box.”

This reaction has been reinforced by the media, many of whom have speculated about the possibility of a total war between the United States and Iran. Think that there are pieces written about whether the United States will reactivate the concept (spoiler alert: No, we won’t do that). Thoughts have filled the newspapers about the alleged fire that was not caused by Iranian evil, but by Trump’s reactivity.

All of this tastes less of legitimate concerns about what’s coming than just panicking that Trump has destroyed a decade of American and European appeasement from the Iranian regime. Ben Rhodes, former President Obama’s deputy national security adviser, architect of the deal with Iran, and an outspoken liar who told the American public that Iran was on its way to moderation if the United States loosened economic restrictions on the state of terror. laid for volatility square for Trump. Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser during the Iran deal and another outright liar who told the American public that Islamic terror against our embassy in Benghazi was rooted in anger about a YouTube video, Americans soberly informed that “Americans would be wise to resist war. “Biden suggested that Trump had paved the way for war when throwing away the Iran deal – and by the way, the Iran deal was” airtight. “

This is a deliberate misunderstanding of history designed to safeguard the Obama administration from its policy debacle in Iran. The government pursued a policy to strengthen Iran economically – and publicly acknowledged that Iran would use that newly acquired economic power to pursue terrorism and ballistic missile testing. Speaking about the sanctions imposed on Iran, then state secretary John Kerry said in January 2016: “I think part of it will fall into the hands of the IRGC or other entities, some of which are labeled terrorists.”

That is exactly what happened. In March 2016, then-U.S. Nominated Army Command General V Joseph Joseph Votel said that Iran had become “more aggressive” since the advent of the nuclear deal. Iran has indeed built up Hezbollah in Lebanon, propped up Bashar Assad in Syria, expanded its presence in Iraq and strengthened its war in Yemen. In recent months, Iran and its proxies have attacked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi oil facilities, an American drone and an American embassy. This all happened while the Trump government responded little or nothing.

Then Trump ordered the murder of Soleimani. Suddenly we were informed by dishonest democrats and their media allies, Iran has become villain.

Nonsense. Iran has been deceptive for decades. The deal with Iran was just an attempt to whistle around the graveyard with the terror regime – to pay it off long enough for President Obama to explain the problem being dealt with. After all, this was the Obama strategy in Crimea and Syria: explain a red line; to run away; pretending pusillanimous inactivity is courage and provocation.

Trump thought differently. Now Iran is face to face with the prospect of actions having consequences – and those consequences do not mean sending pallets of cash to fund terrorist organizations around the world.

Ben Shapiro is a syndicate columnist.