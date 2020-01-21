Trump’s political test: his guide with 600 words

% MINIFYHTML19c0179603f2b3ec4d59798e43487cb911%

The political process of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, begins Tuesday, while Republicans and Democrats fight for the rules of the process.

With a majority of 53-47, Republicans are expected to finally receive their preferred set of rules. First senate leader, Mitch McConnell, initially proposed 48 hours, split equally between house managers and Trump’s defense, for opening arguments for six days. The first arguments would be followed by 16 hours of questions and answers from senators before four hours of debate.

The lawsuit marks a historic moment in the United States and emphasizes the deep divisions in the country.

What would you expect to see on Tuesday?

The Senate will meet at 1 p.m. local time (6 p.m. GMT) to start the debate on the solution of the rules. Democrats have already promised to propose amendments. This means that the debate could go well late at night. But expect the resolution to finally go along the lines of the party.

Why are the rules important?

The rules ultimately determine the direction and tone of the judgment.

The former President Bill Clinton control package was approved with two-part support. But that is unlikely this time.

There is also a matter of witnessing. At the moment, the control package postpones the witness question until after the arguments have been opened. That has made the Democrats furious, who will probably propose amendments on Tuesday that they would call witnesses or prove.

Why was Trump accused?

House Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power in office by organizing a pressure campaign for Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden, a prominent democratic political rival, and launch an investigation into a conspiracy theory discredited over the presidential election of 2016.

The investigation into the accusation of the House focused on a complaint concerning irregularities in which Trump spoke by telephone with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and requested the investigation into Biden.

At the time of the call, the Trump government withdrew nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

During the political trial, Trump refused to participate and encouraged current and previous government employees to do the same.

He was charged on December 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

When do the oral arguments start?

The oral arguments are expected to start on Wednesday, that is, if the senate adopts the resolution of the rules on Tuesday.

First it would be the house managers, followed by the Trump defense team.

Is it day 1 or 2 of the test?

Technically, Tuesday marks the second day of the process. It was officially inaugurated last Thursday when Supreme Court President, John Roberts, swore to senators as jury members.

Who are the managers of the room?

The house managers act as prosecutors. include:

Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee (team leader) Jerrold Nadler, president of the chamber’s judicial committee Zoe Lofgren Hakeem Jeffries Fall Demings Jason Crow Sylvia Garcia

The President of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, spoke at a press conference to announce those responsible for the political process on Capitol Hill in Washington (Susan Walsh / AP Photo)

Who is on the Trump defense team?

Pat Cipollone, White House Lawyer (team leader) Jay Sekulow Kenneth Starr Alan Dershowitz Robert Ray Pam Bondi Pat philbin Mike Purple

What is Trump doing during all this?

The obvious expectation is that he will tweet, but how much remains to be seen. The president is currently in the Swiss city of Davos for the four-day annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

What is the expected result?

An acquittal is expected.

A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate is required to condemn and remove a president.

The senate currently consists of 53 republicans, 45 democrats and two independents who meet with the democrats.

Trump is only the third American president to be accused. No president has been released from office through a political process.