[Trump’s Previous Buddy Mike Bloomberg Accuses Bernie Sanders of Being President’s ‘New Bro’]

Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential marketing campaign accused fellow Democratic applicant Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of becoming President Donald Trump’s “new bro” on Monday, amidst a feud amongst the two.

In an e mail with the topic header, “Bernie’s New Bro… Donald Trump,” Bloomberg’s campaign supervisor Kevin Sheekey wrote, “It’s a shameful turn of gatherings to see Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump deploy the very same assaults and practices against Mike, but the purpose is apparent.”

“At this point, the most important is Bernie’s to eliminate, and ours to gain. Bernie is aware this. Trump is familiar with this. Which is why they are united in the campaign in opposition to Mike,” Sheekey claimed. “Mike is in this race to defeat Donald Trump, and he’s the Democratic prospect who can get this completed. This marketing campaign will not sit idly by and permit these untrue attacks to stand without having reaction.”

Mike Bloomberg’s marketing campaign supervisor Kevin Sheekey releases a statement responding to attacks from Sanders. Subject line: “BERNIE’S NEW BRO… DONALD TRUMP” pic.twitter.com/1PeQMBcQdu — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 17, 2020

The e mail then shown cases of Sanders’ campaign workforce contacting Bloomberg “racist” and an “oligarch.”

In a release with the matter line “BERNIE’S NEW BRO… DONALD TRUMP,” Bloomberg marketing campaign calls out precise tweets by Sanders aides Briahna Pleasure Gray, David Sirota and Nina Turner pic.twitter.com/InfXwdFYoH — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 17, 2020

Bloomberg himself was friends with Trump for several several years, with the two even appearing on The Apprentice jointly.

“Bloomberg and Trump, both equally billionaires from New York, for several years stored a cordial and even helpful romance as they consistently ran into just about every other at charity events, get-togethers and even 1 of previous New York mayor Rudy Giuliani’s weddings,” described the Guardian past month, noting that the pair repeatedly “swapped praise.”

In 2007, Trump mentioned Bloomberg “will go down as a person of the wonderful mayors, if not the greatest, in New York City,” and in 2013 additional, “this male is wonderful.”

Furthermore, Bloomberg has stated, “If there is any one who has transformed this metropolis, it is Donald Trump.”