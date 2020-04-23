Trump’s promise to halt immigration over coronavirus is in certain industries – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s intention to suspend parts of the U.S. immigration system could have far-reaching implications for industries that rely on foreign workers, experts say.

Trump has made immigration restrictions a hallmark of the governing body, and his response to the coronavirus has included several ways to restrict entry. He has put an end to an insignificant journey along the northern and southern borders, suspended flights from China and Europe, and suspended regular Visa Services at U.S. embassies and consulates.

But if immigration were to be widespread on a large scale, it could reduce a wide range of employment and could have a significant impact on industries where millions of migrants work, such as healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture and researchers.

On Monday, Trump announced his intention to protect the jobs of American citizens during a pandemic “by signing a mandate to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States!”

About 22 million people have filed for unemployment since Trump declared a national emergency a month ago. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany quoted Trump to blame lower wages and higher unemployment for decades of record immigration.

“President Trump is committed to protecting the health and economic well-being of American citizens as we face unprecedented times,” he said in a statement. “At a time when Americans want to return to work, action is essential.”

Trump announced Tuesday that his mandate would suspend new green card awards for at least 60 days and that it would be reassessed after that period. The President stressed that the move will not affect temporary workers, such as seasonal workers, who arrive from other countries through multiple visa programs.

“It would be wrong and unfair for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced by new immigrant labor from abroad,” the president said. “We have to take care of the American worker first.”

Trump said his mandate, which the White House had not yet given, would apply “only to those seeking permanent residence, that is, those who receive green cards.” Trump said he is likely to sign Wednesday’s mandate.

R-Ark Senator Tom Cotton retweeted Trump and said it was important to get people who were laid off to work “before we bring more foreigners to compete for their work”.

Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, a group promoting lower legal and illegal immigration, said the rise in unemployment in the country right now is all the reasons needed to close the country’s borders.

“The president’s comments reflect a sensitivity to the main purpose of all immigration laws, which is to protect the country’s vulnerable workers,” Beck said. “Because the tens of millions of Americans who want to work full-time make no sense in most immigration issues today. If it were allowed to continue at its current level, it would show a miserable omission for those enduring deep economic suffering.”

But critics argued that Trump’s proposal was purely political and could wreak havoc on the economy. Ben Johnson, director of the American Association of Immigration Lawyers, suggested that Trump try to get political points at his base.

“He’s doing this at a time when no one is traveling,” Johnson told the U.S. TODAY. “Everyone needs to understand that this is a political strategy and if it ever turns into a political strategy, it will make things much worse, not better.”

Before the details of Trump’s proposal were provided, the promise raised alarms in a number of areas.

“We urge President Trump not to jeopardize the country’s economic recovery by closing its economy to the rest of the world,” said Jason Oxman, CEO of the IT Industry Council, a trade group for companies like Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft. told the US TODAY.

Oxman said immigrants founded some of the most recognizable and dynamic American businesses. He said there is no benefit in ending legal immigration in the country, while technology workers have an important role to play in responding to COVID-19.

“They are vital to the U.S. economic recovery and must remain part of the workforce,” Oxman said.

Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted on Tuesday that immigrants are helping to respond to the virus through health care, research, infrastructure and food supply.

“Immigrants are vital to our business and the country’s economy,” Smith said. “As we focus on the recovery of all Americans, we must not lose sight of the critical importance of immigrants.”

Six million U.S. health care workers have been born abroad, including about 29% of all physicians, 38% of home health assistants, and 23% of retail pharmacies.

“Trump’s undefined, insidious, and absurd tweet offends thousands of immigrants who are risking their lives in their struggle with COVID-19 as health, pharmacy, manufacturing, transportation, and grocery workers, among other critical roles,” said Nihad Awad, National Council for Relations and Islamic . “Banning immigrants from these and other nations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic would not only jeopardize our values, but would lead to less essential workers and make us less safe.”

Tennessee immigration lawyer Greg Siskind questioned the message Trump’s proposal is sending to foreign executives at his state’s U.S. manufacturing facilities, such as Nissan and Volkswagen.

“Informing those companies that their Japanese leaders and German leaders are not welcome in the U.S. to oversee their plants is going to be an interesting discussion for those CEOs and senators,” Siskind told the U.S. TODAY. “In our region there are hundreds of thousands of employees who work in these companies. I am sure that it will be difficult message.”

According to the American Board of Education, more than a million international students attend colleges nationwide and contribute more than $ 39 billion to the economy. Siskind said international students support their domestic classmates because they pay for full tuition that schools rely on.

“All of these colleges are no doubt immersed in the messages of students received today who are trying to make final decisions about where they are going,” Siskind said. “There are a lot of institutions in the country’s universities that can’t stay open without international students, especially in the fields of science. It will have a huge impact on U.S. research and universities, if any.”

