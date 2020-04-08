Trump’s propaganda of unproven COVID-19 drugs is unusual. We will see soon if he is right

A president of the United States known to have broken the rules is breaking another by promoting unproven treatment during a deadly pandemic.

We will soon find out if Donald Trump is right.

A global race is underway to test the malaria antihydroxychloroquine drug for its antiviral properties. It is a competition that is taking place in research laboratories and hospitals, including in Canada, while the death toll for COVID-19 continues to rise.

While other world leaders may urge caution regarding hydroxychloroquine, Trump sometimes appears to be cautious in the wind.

He is the only G7 leader who will face re-election this year and coronavirus control is now the # 1 issue.

His campaign website is promoting the very first sign of a possible drug turnaround.

“I’m not a doctor. But I have common sense,” Trump said at a weekend press conference when he announced that the United States government has ordered 29 million doses of malaria medication for laboratories, the military and the hospitals.

Trump regularly expresses optimism that hydroxychloroquine could be an effective treatment for COVID-19. The medical research community says the evidence isn’t there yet. (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

He encouraged medical professionals to take it protectively, if they don’t have heart problems: “What have you got to lose?”

According to an article by Mayo Clinic researchers, there is an increased risk of heart irregularities for one percent of drug users.

Meanwhile, there are now shortcomings for lupus patients who rely on the drug.

Trump’s unproven claims about hydroxychloroquine have already led to stockpiling, creating shortages for doctors and patients who rely on the drug.

Medical disinformation is dangerous and Donald Trump has no intention of giving this advice.

For Trump’s detractors, his willingness to promote off-label drugs is the latest example of the president nullifying basic government rules: asking prosecutors to facilitate a friend; put pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates; pushing for criminal polls on his last election opponent and his likely next opponent; and, in the last few days only, to fire or scold independent watchdogs from different departments.

But here’s the thing: Trump’s trust in this drug could ultimately be claimed.

Congratulations to Michigan state representative Karen Whitsett. I am so happy that you are improving! https://t.co/v6z46rUDtg

The drug showed promising results in limited early studies. A Michigan Democrat recognized him for saving her life and thanked Trump for promoting him. The Democratic governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, sounded cautiously hopeful.

“Anecdotally, it’s been positive,” said Cuomo at a press conference this week.

“Anecdotally, you will receive suggestions that it has been effective. But we still have no official data from a hospital, or an unlisted citation study.”

It is administered to some patients in deceived hospitals in New York City and is part of the official instructions for treatment in that city’s Mount Sinai network.

A fast-paced global race is currently underway to evaluate the results.

Even hospitals that test the drug in Canada

Drugs actually have a long history – and history goes back to the largest pandemic of the 20th century. During the Spanish flu epidemic, doctors prescribed quinine, a treatment for malaria derived from the bark of a tropical tree, with no evidence that would help.

Intended as a synthetic quinine substitute, chloroquine was originally developed by Bayer in 1934. In the late 1960s, researchers first noticed potential antiviral properties for the drug, which is similar to hydroxychloroquine.

CLOCK | Why it is so important to wait and see what science says about hydroxychloroquine:

Doctors warn people of self-medication for COVID-19 with an ingredient in an anti-malaria treatment that has been touted by U.S. President Donald Trump – chloroquine. 02:04

Now, dozens of studies are happening all over the world, including in Calgary and Montreal. This while some hospitals also use it on a case by case basis.

A Toronto doctor assigned to a COVID-19 department said his hospital is not using it, but is being offered elsewhere in Canada.

“I know some institutions use it, some don’t. Some are combining it with antiviral drugs,” said David Juurlink, head of clinical pharmacology at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto.

He believes that the debate should be clarified soon, given the flurry of experiments.

“I think if we have this conversation in a month, we will have more information on what works and what doesn’t.”

Dr David Juurlink, head of clinical pharmacology at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center, says that questions about hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 should be answered soon. (CBC)

His own expectations are mixed.

On the one hand, Juurlink said: “There is reason for optimism.” However, it does have three significant warnings on the drug.

The first is what he shares with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the American National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases who has quarreled with White House officials: that the evidence presented so far is weak.

Second, Juurlink said that because of possible side effects, it wouldn’t even consider using it for most people – only worsening hospitalized patients.

Third, he suspects that if the drug produces results, they will not be dramatic. Trump has suggested that it works “incredibly” well.

Juurlink said that truly revolutionary drugs, such as insulin, are recognizable quickly enough.

“If it were a real home run, we would know by now.”

One thing he is adamant about is his opinion that Trump should avoid increasing untested medicine.

“His promotion of this drug is dangerous,” said Juurlink. “He doesn’t know anything about clinical medicine.”

What the tests show so far

In France, a drug study raised hope and criticism. It was a non-randomized, non-peer-reviewed study conducted by a team that included a controversial doctor known to have once stated that drinking up to four glasses of wine a day increases life expectancy.

In this study, the researchers chose 42 patients with COVID-19. They gave hydroxychloroquine to 26 of them who agreed. Six of the 26 who received the drug were excluded from the final results because they moved to ICU or abandoned for other reasons. Of the last 20 patients, nearly three quarters were virologically cured after six days; only two of the 16 who did not receive hydroxychloroquine did well.

Researcher Cody Hoffmann checks the results of an automated liquid manipulator as researchers from the University of Minnesota start an experiment to see if hydroxychloroquine treatment of malaria can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19. (Craig Lassig / Reuters)

A small initial study of 30 COVID-19 patients by researchers from the Shanghai public health center did not produce clear results. After seven days, the control group and the hydroxychloroquine group had approximately the same rate of COVID-19 negative subjects.

In a laboratory experiment, researchers from the Wuhan Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Beijing Institute of Pharmacology found that chloroquine was “highly effective” in limiting the in vitro spread of COVID-19. The authors asked for human evidence.

Increase the offer

In the midst of a series of international tests, Canadian companies that manufacture or import the drug are working to increase supply.

Apotex plans to double its production.

Montreal importer Orimed Pharma has announced plans to administer one million doses to Canadian hospitals.

CEO Bruno Mäder said the company’s offering is imported from India and usually sells for 16 cents a pill, but international prices are now rising.

India had imposed an export ban. After a threat from Trump, India agreed to allow some exports.

Mäder repeated several times in an interview that he was not making unauthorized claims about the drug.

Unlike the President of the United States, pharmaceutical companies in Canada are not allowed to promote a drug for off-label purposes.

“We are not judging (this),” said Mäder. “We leave it to common sense (health workers).”