Trump’s Reality TV State Of The Union

Three years after his presidency, President Trump is still the most comfortable looking back on his previous life as a reality star.

Tuesday’s State of the Union address featured several staged “surprises” intended to delight – or anger – Trump’s audience.

The annual presidential address to Congress has always been theatrical, with the topics that a president chooses to highlight and even his selection of guests charged with symbolism.

But Trump, as usual, made the game somewhat quiet very, very noisy, with family reunions, scholarships and even an award ceremony perfectly designed for the cameras.

The most controversial moment was his presentation on the spot of a presidential medal of freedom – the highest civil distinction – to the mark of the late conservative Rush Limbaugh, who recently announced a diagnosis of lung cancer.

Trump’s interest in giving Limbaugh the honor was discussed at an informal White House lunch with broadcasters Tuesday morning. The news that the president invited him to the speech spread around the same time.

Trump’s decision to highlight Limbaugh, who has a history of racist and sexist comments, divided the room. When his presence was announced, the Republicans made a standing ovation while the Democrats sat quietly. There were some groans of Democratic disbelief when Trump asked First Lady Melania Trump to present the medal to Limbaugh on the balcony.

The Democrats were more reserved about Trump’s decision to award an African American girl in Philadelphia a so-called “school choice” scholarship. Trump first pointed out his guest, fourth-grade student Janiyah, to veto Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf’s veto of a program to expand tax credits for children’s scholarship donations who attend private or charter schools.

While Trump then announced that Janiyah would receive such a scholarship, the Republicans cheered enthusiastically. The Democrats applauded, but others seemed uncomfortable at the moment.

The latest example of Trump’s use of speech for moments made for television is the family reunion he organized between a military woman, her grandchildren and her husband, a sergeant who served in Afghanistan. The liquidation at the time included Trump’s gratitude for the “sacrifice” of Amy Williams, the woman who sat with the First Lady as a guest, while noting that her children 3 and 6 years of age had not saw their father in “several months”.

He then departed from his prepared remarks to announce the “very special surprise” that her husband, Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, had returned from deployment and was on Capitol Hill this evening. With perfect timing, the veteran came down from the balcony for Trump’s guests and was greeted with hugs from his children and a kiss from his wife.

That moment garnered bipartisan applause, including a standing ovation from some Democrats, who were ready to follow this segment of the Trump show.

For the entire staging of the night, the grand finale was stolen from President Trump by President Nancy Pelosi. After the speech ended, she dramatically tore up her speech, while she was still in her position immediately behind the president, just where the cameras could see her.