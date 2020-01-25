Trump’s removal of environmental regulations dissolves 50 years of protection

President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed “to ensure that the United States has the” cleanest air “and” cleanest water “, but his government’s efforts to cut environmental regulations have been extensive.

In Trump’s first two years in office, the Environmental Protection Agency’s deregulation rate was so high that an internal watchdog said the agency “exceeded” its targets. And in the third year of his presidency, not only the EPAs, but agencies have continued to roll back environmental regulations. His government has even withdrawn some protective measures that were laid down under the 50-year Air Pollution Control Act.

Lifting environmental restrictions, which were perceived as cumbersome or unfair, also became a global problem at the beginning of Trump’s presidency when he decided to repeal the Paris Climate Agreement – an agreement between several countries to combat climate change.

Scientific experts, including members of the EPA’s Scientific Advisory Board, have claimed that expressing and changing these rules and regulations will adversely affect the environment. However, the administration has claimed that it has removed cumbersome restrictions while protecting the environment and expanding economic opportunities for energy companies, farmers and other industries.

Here is a list of the key environmental rollbacks that the Trump administration has tried.

Oil, natural gas, methane and electricity

Last year, the EPA passed a set of rules for the Clean Power Plan, an Obama-era proposal that would have obliged states to meet greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. The Trump administration’s replacement states can set their own CO2 emissions standards for coal-fired power plants – a rule that, according to the agency, could result in 1,400 more premature deaths by 2030 than the Obama era plan it will replace.

In addition, last year the EPA proposed to simplify the regulation of methane emissions, a particularly powerful greenhouse gas that is believed to be a major contributor to climate change. The Trump administration has claimed that the Obama administration misregulated emissions.

The EPA recently proposed reducing the requirements for the storage and release of waste from coal-fired power plants, although an increase in toxic leakage from waste pits was also found. The agency has also recently proposed to give Georgia permission to regulate coal ash handling in its state, despite calls for increased state regulation due to the compromised handling of the by-product. At around the same time as the proposed change in Georgia, the EPA also announced plans to extend a temporary and voluntary “self-audit” program for oil and gas explorers and producers that would self-report and correct penalties for those who discover them problems are to be reduced.

Trump has often complained about the orange hue of energy saving lamps. In 2019, the Department of Energy blocked stricter efficiency requirements for many common types of light bulbs that would have come into force in 2020. The government, consumer groups and environmentalists have disputed the extent to which the law developed under the Obama administration and based on a Bush era would be, would save or cost.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced planned changes to the National Environmental Policy Act that require federal agencies to assess the environmental impact of projects such as mine construction, highways, water infrastructure, and gas pipelines. The proposal would limit environmental impact assessments and change the impact to be taken into account, two important measures that could facilitate project approval.

automobile

In 2018, the Trump administration tried to freeze fuel consumption standards at a static level from 2020. This week, however, the government made a concession to increase by 1.5% a year from 2021 to 2026, according to Democratic Senator Tom Carper’s office, who sent a letter to the administration about it.

The Trump administration is also involved in a lawsuit against the states of California and New York that want to set their own auto-emission standards that would be higher than those set by the federal government. Trump has personally argued that federal standards “produce far less expensive cars for consumers while making cars significantly SAFE”.

However, the Washington Post earlier this month reported that the government’s analysis of Trump’s plan revealed that this would cost consumers more than save and would have little impact on vehicle safety.

Despite previous efforts to relax fuel efficiency regulations, the EPA also announced earlier this month that it would pursue a new regulation to reduce heavy truck emissions to reduce nitrogen oxides, which is associated with breathing problems and smog ,

Public land

The Trump administration is responsible for the largest reduction in protected land borders in U.S. history, according to a study in Science magazine. There were two major reductions in protected areas under Trump – the shrinking of protected areas at the Grand-Staircase Escalante National Monument and Bears Ears, both in Utah. The changes enabled mining and oil and gas exploration, the study said.

The Trump administration is also proposing to expand more than 180,000 acres of deforestation in the country’s largest national forest, known as America’s Amazon.

water

This week, the EPA announced that it would remove the protection of the Clean Water Act from many rivers and wetlands. This is a step backwards from what the agency sees as unnecessary regulations and follows inquiries from industrial and agricultural associations that have been advised by environmental experts and their own scientific advisors.

The EPA’s own science advisory board has raised concerns about a number of the Trump administration’s environmental priorities, including the repeal of the Obama-era Clean Water Act.

wildlife

Last year, the Home Office proposed major changes to the Endangered Species Act, critics fear that implementation will be weakened, further oil and gas drilling will be possible, and the impact of the climate crisis on regulators will be limited.

The government has also made changes to the protection of the capercaillie bird from the Obama era, which could open up areas to protect species for oil and gas exploration.

The government has also made changes to the Migratory Bird Treaty law, which severely limits penalties for bird death in the United States.

Agriculture

At the end of last year, the EPA proposed increasing the permitted concentrations of the herbicide atrazine, which is used commercially to control weeds on crops and lawns. The proposal was one of several that would “ensure a strong and vibrant agricultural market”.

The disease control and prevention centers state that the chemical does not disintegrate when it is flushed into the groundwater or nearby rivers, and has been linked to reproductive disorders, including premature births.