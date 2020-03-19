Trump’s response to the “Incredible” outburst – “Unprecedented leadership”

Freshman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) offers rare praise to President Donald Trump’s leadership, which his response to the coronavirus outbreak is “incredible.”

“The politics aside, it’s incredible and the right answer at this critical moment,” wrote Omar, a member of the progressive “Squad”, on Wednesday evening in response to a list of Trump actions in response to the virus and its devastating effect. economic impact. Those actions, shared by Lee Fang of the Interception, include “suspending mortgage mortgages” and “demanding cash payments to Americans.”

“Ayanna Pressley always says, unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership and we are seeing it right now in our country. I think we will survive this as a nation and build together,” Omar added, referring to his fellow member. ” Squad “of Massachusetts.

“This is a good start and we hope that others will be part of a united front to push good policies that will help us deal with the economic anxiety the country is experiencing right now,” he concluded.

Promising a “total victory” over the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump announced Wednesday a series of additional measures to help overcome the pandemic, which include the invocation of a 70-year law, which allows the private sector to use to compensate. medical shortages. supplies.

In a White House briefing with his Coronavirus task force, Trump said the Defense Production Act of 1950 (which allows the federal marshal government to manufacture private-sector manufacturing capabilities during the war) will be used ” in case we need it. “

“Many good things can be done if we need to,” he said, adding that he would immediately sign a law-enforcement order.

The United States has more than 9,415 coronavirus cases, according to a record by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths in the U.S. is so far, with the majority recorded in the state of Washington.

President Trump said the use of the Defense Production Act shows that his administration is waging a war in response to the disease and said, “Now is the time.”

“We have to sacrifice ourselves together, because we are all together and we will go together,” he added. “He is the invisible enemy. This is always the toughest enemy. But let us defeat the invisible enemy.”

The UPI contributed to this report.