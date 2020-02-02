Trump’s speech to project optimism at the time of a bitter division – KGET 17

WASHINGTON (AP) – Standing before lawmakers in the Capitol Building with a large dome where his impeachment trial is still underway, President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening will declare the state of the union’s force even when it is bitterly divided when he asks the Americans for a second term.

After becoming the third President in US history to be charged, Trump will try to move forward, say aides, offering an optimistic message that highlights economic growth in his annual congressional address .

But the drama of impeachment will weigh on him as he stands before the very lawmakers who voted for his dismissal – and those who are expected to acquit him on Wednesday when the Senate trial ends. Any attempt to try to be a messenger of unity will certainly be dismissed at the time of palpable anger and resentment, much of which has helped to generate both sides of the divide.

Senior administration officials have been discreet about the extent to which Trump would mention his indictment, which he denounced as a “ witch hunt ” orchestrated by Democrats in an attempt to reverse the election results of 2016 and harm his chances of re-election in November. They noted that his prime time speech was still in progress.

But they said Trump sees the speech as an opportunity to talk about moving the country forward, comparing his vision to the Democrats, and trying to make voters aware that he deserves four more years in the White House.

“It has been a very partisan process and it is an opportunity for him to unify the country around opportunities for all Americans,” said White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto.

Trump will spend much of his speech highlighting the strength of the economy, including the low employment rate, highlighting how he helped blue-collar workers and the middle class. The focus will be on the new trade deals he has negotiated, including his Phase 1 deal with China and the US-Mexico-Canada deal he signed last week.

This is a familiar message to anyone who has ever listened to one of the President’s protests. But it is the one that the White House believes will reach a wider audience and have a more powerful impact given the location, especially among independent voters. Her campaign courted these voters as she works to assemble a winning coalition for re-election.

“Once again, this will provide an opportunity for the American people to see what has been done that has not necessarily been highlighted,” said Mr. Ditto. “This is one of the best opportunities for the president to speak about his case without filtering it out to a captive audience.”

The speech will include a section on health care. Aides said Trump should tackle what an official described as “radical proposals floating on the left,” including calling some Democratic presidential candidates for “Medicare for All.” medical billing and tackling the opioid epidemic, urging members of Congress to pass legislation to support his efforts.

Trump promised voters in 2016 that he would offer a better and cheaper health plan than President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which his administration tried to empty. Trump has yet to offer a detailed alternative.

While the White House has said that the president will have a message of unity, he will also spend time on issues that have created great division and found an echo in his political base. He will once again highlight his signature problem – immigration – by trumpeting the kilometers of border wall that have been built. He will again excorate the “sanctuary cities” as a dangerous criminal refuge.

He will once again devote a section to “American values”, discussing efforts to protect “religious freedoms” and limit access to abortions as he continues to woo evangelical and conservative Christian voters who form a crucial part of his base .

In addition, he will press Congress to pass legislation encouraging alternatives to traditional public schools and highlight the shift from compulsory paid leave for federal workers. He will try to demonstrate that the US government is leading by example and will send a clear “signal” to the private sector to follow suit, said an assistant.

He will also discuss foreign policy and national security at length.

Throughout her remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge, will be sitting on Trump’s shoulder in constant presence. Last year, the Californian democrat created a viral meme on the Internet with an enthusiastic “clap back” gesture.

The public will include Democrats such as California representative Adam Schiff, who continued much of the impeachment proceedings against Trump on the grounds that he had obstructed Congress and abused his office while trying to pressure the Ukraine for investigating a political rival to Trump and denying crucial security aid.

Administration officials were shy when asked if Trump intended to call specific members.

Acrimony, although intensified, is nothing new.

Last year, Pelosi went so far as to dissuade Trump from appearing in the House Chamber in the midst of a fierce battle against the border wall and the longest government shutdown in the history of the country.

However, Trump made no direct reference to the judgment in his speech ultimately to a newly divided Congress. He used his address to call for a “new era of cooperation” and to urge legislators to “choose greatness” and “govern not as two parties, but as one nation”.

“We must reject the policy of revenge, resistance and retribution – and embrace the unlimited potential for cooperation, compromise and the common good,” Trump said at one point.

The 82-minute speech was also punctuated by several unexpected demonstrations of unity, notably when women members of the House dressed in white joined their counterparts in a song “USA!” After Trump noted the record number of women in Congress.

Still, there have been a lot of subtle searches, including when Trump warned those gathered against the pursuit of “crazy wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations.”

For the past several years, the White House has attempted to connect with the public at home by highlighting the stories of the guests invited to the speech. In 2018, the world watched a North Korean defector, who had survived after being run over by a train, stand up and wave his crutches in the air in a triumphant moment, designed for television. Last year, the guest list included several veterans who had participated in the D-Day invasion as well as astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

This year, the White House should offer similar recognition to American heroes – although Conan, the “hero dog” who played a role in the raid that killed the head of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi should not to appear.

Trump will also continue the tradition of hitting the road after the speech. He will travel to North Carolina on Friday for a summit focused on jobs and workforce development, while Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Pennsylvania on Wednesday for an event promoting school choice.

___

Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj