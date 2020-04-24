Trump’s suggestion that disinfectants could be used to treat coronavirus prompts aggressive pushback

WASHINGTON >> In Maryland, many callers flooded a health hotline with questions from the state’s Emergency Management Agency had to issue a warning that “under no circumstances” should any disinfectant be taken to treat the coronavirus. In Washington state, officials have encouraged people not to consume laundry detergent capsules. Across the country today, health professionals sounded the alarm.

Injecting bleach or highly concentrated rubbing alcohol “causes massive damage to organ and blood cells in the body basically bursting,” Dr. Diane P. Calello, the medical director of New Jersey Poison Information and Education System, said in an interview. “It can definitely be a fatal event.”

Even the makers of Clorox and Lysol have struggled with Americans not to inject or ingest their products.

The frantic reaction was prompted by President Donald Trump’s proposal on Thursday at a White House briefing that an “injection inside” the human body with a disinfectant such as bleach or isopropyl alcohol could help fight the virus.

“Then I see the disinfectant, where it hits it out in a minute,” Trump says after a presentation from William N. Bryan, an acting secretary for science at the Department of Homeland Security, detailing the virus ’susceptibility to possible bleach and … alcohol.

“One minute,” the president said. “And is there a way we can do something like that, by injecting inside or almost a cleaning?” Because you see it gets into the lungs and it does a tremendous amount on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that out.

Doctor. Deborah L. Birx, coronavirus response coordinator at the White House, sat by the side of the White House briefing room, clapping her ears and looking at the floor as she spoke. Later, Trump asked her if she knew about “the heat and the light” as a potential cure.

“Not such a treatment,” Birx said, adding, “I didn’t see heat or light” – before the president cut him off.

Trump’s remarks caused an immediate chaos, and the White House spent much of today trying to walk them back. Today, the Food and Drug Administration warned that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, two drugs that the president has repeatedly recommended in treating the coronavirus, could cause dangerous abnormalities in heart rhythm in coronavirus patients and caused some deaths.

The FDA said the drugs should be used only in clinical trials or hospitals where patients can be properly monitored for heart problems.

“Leaving it to the irresponsible media to take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines,” Kayleigh McEnany, the White House’s new press secretary, said in a statement criticizing the coverage of Thursday night’s briefing.

But the president later weakened his argument by insisting that his question to Bryan was in fact an elaborate prank he was highlighting for playing newspaper cats.

“I asked a sarcastic question to reporters like you just saw what would happen,” Trump said today to reporters gathered at Oval Office. The president said he posed his theory about cleaning the body with disinfectant “in the form of a sarcastic question for a reporter,” which also wasn’t true – he said he unprompted Bryan.

With more likely questions at today’s briefing, Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force, abruptly finished it shortly after it began.

Several White House officials said they shared views that Trump took out of context, as they acknowledged that his comments were problematic. They noted that the president later directed the same comments to Birx, and suggested them as a course of study, as opposed to a recommendation of a course of action for the American public.

But they recognize that Trump’s delivery was too sloppy for a president who is in the middle of managing the response to a pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Americans. Some say it was one of the worst days of one of his worst presidential weeks.

Others inside the administration questioned why Bryan, whose background is not in health or science, was invited to deliver a presentation. Bryan, who has expertise in energy infrastructure and security, will serve in an ability to act as the head of the science and technology direction department.

Bryan was invited by the vice-president’s office to the coronavirus task force meetings Wednesday and Thursday on a study that his department has done related to heat and the conditions in which coronaviruses can thrive or rot. On Thursday, Bryan presented a graphic in the room, according to four people who provided information about the events.

Pence’s adviser wanted Bryan to brief the media on his findings, but several West Wing staff members objected, in part because they were concerned the information had not been verified.

Before Bryan took the atrocity, Birx and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a member of the coronavirus workforce, made some revisions to his presentation, officials said.

As he listened to Bryan, the president became increasingly excited, and also felt the need to show his own understanding of science, according to three of the advisors. So Trump went ahead with his theory about chemicals.

The backlash was rapid. An army of corporations, doctors and government officials quickly moved to issue an identical warning: cleaning products are incredibly dangerous to ingest – deadly – and no one should do that.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ridiculed Trump’s comments as he criticized his priority for coronavirus relief. “The president is asking people to inject Lysol into their lungs,” he said, calling it an indication that “Republicans reject science.”

And Joe Biden, Democratic president in front of the runner, added his own criticism.

“I can’t believe I have to say this,” Biden posted on Twitter this afternoon, “but please don’t drink bleach.”

Dr. Jerome M. Adams, the surgeon general, also issued a warning in his Twitter feed – the closest he got so far to walking back the words of the president.

“A reminder to all Americans- PLEASE always talk to your healthcare provider before administering any treatment / medication to yourself or someone you love,” Adams said. “Your safety is essential, and doctors and nurses have years of training to recommend what’s safe and effective.”