Trump’s team, property managers act sharply on impeachment

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s legal team gave a fiery response on Saturday before he put forward arguments in his impeachment process, while House Democrats insisted on her case, saying the president had betrayed public confidence in behavior that was “the worst.” Nightmare ”of the foundation was fathers.

In the duel proposals, a preview of the arguments put forward by both sides was given as soon as the impeachment process against Trump seriously begins on Tuesday in the Senate. Your challenge will be to discuss a case that appeals to the 100 senators who will pass the verdict and to prepare the American public for a presidential election in 10 months.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a US election for his personal political gain,” the prosecutor wrote. ‘

Trump’s team of lawyers, who responded to the Senate’s official request to negotiate, said the president “categorically and clearly” denies allegations of abuse and disability against him.

“This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to dismiss the results of the 2016 elections and disrupt the 2020 elections, which are only a few months away,” said the President’s files.

The documents were structured legally and in simple English, and underlined the extent to which the impeachment procedure was a political rather than a traditional legal procedure.

They are the first of several registrations expected in the coming days as the senators prepare to take their seats for the rare impeachment court.

The senators swore an oath to “impartial justice” when the chamber met to consider the two impeachment procedures approved by Parliament last month, as Trump’s presidency and legacy are in balance.

A Republican whose voices are being watched closely, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, admitted the political pressure on her on Saturday.

“I will take my constitutional commitments very, very seriously,” she told reporters from Anchorage when she called.

The House’s 111-page report outlined the prosecutor’s story, starting with Trump’s phone call to Ukraine and citing the private and public testimony of a dozen witnesses – ambassadors and high-level national security officials – who raised concerns about the conduct of the trial Presidents voiced.

The property managers wrote: “The only remaining question is whether the members of the Senate will accept and carry out the responsibilities imposed on them by the authors of our constitution and their constitutional oaths.”

The Trump team called the two impeachments “a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to choose their president freely”.

Trump’s team encouraged lawmakers to oppose “toxic partiality” and “defend the will of the American people” by opposing both parliamentary impeachment procedures.

The Senate is still debating the basic rules of the process, particularly whether there will be new witnesses if new evidence emerges of Trump’s Ukrainian actions that led to his impeachment.

New information from Lev Parnas, an accused of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, will be included in the case of the house. At the same time, Senate Democrats plan to call John Bolton, the former national security adviser, among other potential eyewitnesses after the White House prevented officials from appearing in the house.

With Republicans who control the Senate between 53 and 47, they can lay down procedural rules – or four Republicans could team up with Democrats to change course.

Murkowski told reporters that she wanted to hear both sides of the case before deciding whether to request new witnesses and testimonies.

“I don’t know what else we need until I get the base case,” said Murkowski.

The House of Representatives impeachment officers work all weekend and will be in the Capitol on Sunday afternoon to prepare the case.

Trump’s response to the call was the first salvo in several rounds of opening arguments. Trump will submit more detailed legal oversight on Monday, and Parliament will be able to respond to Trump’s submission on Tuesday.

Trump’s team, led by Pat Cipollone, White House attorney, and Jay Sekulow, Trump’s personal attorney, criticized the indictment for both procedural and constitutional reasons. He claimed that Trump had been mistreated by the House’s democrats and had done nothing wrong.

The documents came a day after Trump completed his legal team. Ken Starr, the former independent attorney whose investigation into President Bill Clinton had led him to impeachment, and Alan Dershowitz, an emeritus Harvard law professor who intended to present constitutional arguments.

White House lawyers and Trump’s external team of lawyers discussed how political Monday’s legal guidelines should be, outlining the contours of Trump’s defense.

Some members of the government have repeated warnings from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. That the briefs reflect the Senate’s stricter traditions and some of the sharper rhetoric that was voiced during the House negotiations, Twitter and Have to leave cable messages.

A democratic adjutant said on Saturday that Trump’s initial filing is more like an email with a fundraiser for a Trump campaign than a legal document.

People close to Trump’s legal team said Cipollone would deliver the President’s opening argument to the Senate and Sekulov would follow. Starr and Dershowitz had “discrete functions” on the legal team, according to those close to the legal team who were not authorized to discuss the strategy by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The impeachment lawsuit is based on allegations that Trump has asked Ukraine to announce an investigation into democratic political rival Joe Biden, while the former Soviet Republic’s White House, which faces a hostile Russia, has withheld nearly $ 400 million in aid ,

The Government Accountability Office said last week that the administration had violated the federal law by withholding Ukraine’s funds. The money was released later after Congress complained.

The House of Representatives report said: “President Trump’s wrongdoing is a threat to our democratic processes, our national security and our commitment to the rule of law. He must be removed from office.

Trump’s lawyers argue that impeachment procedures are inherently unconstitutional and invalid because they do not accuse crimes.

According to the constitution, impeachment is a political and not a criminal procedure. The president can be dismissed from office if he is found guilty of whatever the lawmaker considers “high crimes and misdemeanors.”