Trump’s trial could end soon; Alexander says no to witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will refuse to call more witnesses in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, but far from the Democrats’ efforts to get more testimony and increase the chances. The Senate will vote on Friday to clear Trump.

A vote on witnesses, which is expected on Friday, could come to an abrupt end and only secure acquittal in the third impeachment case against the president in American history. Trump pushed for action on time for his Union State talk, and that now seems likely. Since the Senate adjourned late Thursday, it set the date for the speech on Tuesday evening.

Although Democrats are sometimes passionate about witnesses after the revelations by John Bolton, the former national security advisor, the numbers are now insufficient. It would take four Republicans to break the majority of 53 seats and join all Democrats to ask for more testimony.

Chief Justice John Roberts could break a tie in the rare role of impeachment, but that seems unlikely.

Alexander said in a statement that there was “no need for more evidence” and gave the Trump team the likelihood of a Senate vote in his direction.

Last month, House accused Trump of using his power like no other president, jeopardizing Ukraine-US relations. Democrats say Trump asked the vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and debunked theories about meddling in 2016 elections, which temporarily suspended American security for the country when it fought Russia at the border. The second impeachment article states that Trump blocked the house probe in a way that threatens the nation’s tripartite control system.

Before Alexander’s testimony, Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine said late Thursday that she would vote to allow witnesses to be impeached and briefly raised Democrats’ hope of a breakthrough.

Minutes later, however, Alexander said: “No further evidence is required to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the high requirements of the U.S. Constitution for an offense.”

“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and withhold United States help to promote that investigation,” said Alexander. He added: “The constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president and ban him from this year’s vote, only for acts that are inappropriate.”

Alaska’s Collins, Alexander and Lisa Murkowski played an overwhelming role in the final hours of the debate with targeted questions. Another Republican senator, Mitt Romney from Utah, has made it clear that he will vote for witnesses.

Murkowksi is expected to announce her decision on Friday before the vote.

Democrats pressured the senators to get testimony, but Trump’s lawyers argued that it would take too long for them to move forward, even after Bolton’s potential eyewitness had proven uncertainty about Trump’s actions described in an upcoming book.

Bolton’s upcoming book claims he personally heard that Trump said he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until he agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying that.

Thursday’s testimony contained soaring requests to the senators as jurors, who will decide Trump’s fate, either to stop a president whom Democrats say he tried to cheat in the upcoming elections, or to end impeachment proceedings on which the Republicans never existed more than a partisan attack.

“Let us bring the country to justice that you can be proud of,” said Attorney General for House Democrats, MP Adam Schiff. He offered to take only a week to deposit new witnesses, which sparked new discussions.

Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann said the Democrats are only persecuting the president because they can’t beat him in 2020.

“We trust that the American people will decide who should be our president,” said Herschmann. “Enough is enough. Stop it.”

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell tried to keep Friday’s vote on schedule, although the process revealed new evidence from Bolton’s new book and raised alarms among Democrats and some Republicans about the controversial defense of a Trump lawyer.

In a tweet the following day, Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz complained about the presentation of his testimony on Wednesday evening when he said a president is essentially immune to impeachment if he believes his actions are in “national interest.”

This idea frustrated some in the White House who thought Dershowitz’s allegation was unnecessary and inflammatory and angered the senators with a controversial allegation of huge executive power. But these officials left Dershowitz to withdraw to fear that a public retreat to the White House would be badly seen by the president.

“I didn’t say anything like that,” the retired professor tweeted on Thursday.

His words Wednesday evening: “Every official I know believes that his choice is in the public interest. And if a president does something he thinks will help him to be elected, it is not the kind of consideration that leads to impeachment. “

The President has repeatedly argued that his dealings with Ukraine were “perfect”.

As one of the first questions asked on Thursday, the Democrat Schiff said, “Haven’t we learned anything in the past half century?”

Schiff used the lessons of the Nixon era to warn of a “normalization of lawlessness” in the Trump presidency.

Republicans Collins, Romney and Murkowski have all expressed interest in hearing Bolton and others in the process and have drawn attention in the final hours of the questions.

Murkowski responded by simply asking, “Why shouldn’t this body call Ambassador Bolton?”

Alexander, influenced by the late Howard Baker, who had broken with his party about Richard Nixon, also attracted attention when he questioned the partisanship in previous proceedings.

In response to Alexander and others, California democrat Zoe Lofgren, a Watergate congresswoman and now a House attorney, told senators that Nixon’s impeachment began as a partisan investigation before a bipartisan consensus was reached. She told them that the Senate – “the largest advisory body on the planet” – had a new chance while the house was campaigning against Trump.

Alexander is also a close ally of McConnell and, after his question, consulted with an important employee of the leader on Thursday evening. When the senators ate dinner, Alexander and Murkowski met privately.

The senators sent more than 100 inquiries within two days. The questions came from party leaders, the senators running for Trump’s democratic nomination, and even cross-party coalitions from both sides of the aisle.

Trump’s lawyers partially focused Thursday on allegations against Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. Deputy Val Demings, D-Fla., One of the managers, said the Bidens had little to tell the Senate about Trump’s efforts to “smash” Ukraine for its campaign.

The White House has prevented its officials from testifying in the trial and has complained that the manuscript contains “significant amounts of classified information”. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was released – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.

