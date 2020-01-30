Trump's trial goes `` inaccessible '' even if true

WASHINGTON – Alan Dershowitz presented President Donald Trump’s resounding defense in the Senate, which would make it essentially impossible to remove a president for anything he could do to improve his prospects for re-election. It was an assertion quickly and vigorously denounced by a range of jurists and historians who said that there were clear limits to presidential authority.

Dershowitz said Thursday that his words had been misinterpreted, but the Democrats took them over as they insisted that Trump be removed from office for linking the release of military aid to Ukraine to an investigation on his political rivals.

His starting point was the benevolent assertion that every politician thinks that his election is in the public interest, but he swung abruptly in Ukraine.

“If a president does something that he thinks will help him get elected, in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in dismissal,” Dershowitz said on Wednesday as senators asked questions of Democratic House lawmakers pursuing the case against Trump in the Senate and the Trump defense team.

The vote on the calling of witnesses is expected for Friday.

Robert Dallek, a presidential historian who has written books on five presidents, from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Ronald Reagan, called Dershowitz’s argument unique. “Frankly, I have never seen this before, that the power of a president extends to all parts of his politics,” said Dallek. “There is a fairly well-defined idea of ​​what a president can and cannot do and when he seems to go beyond his limits, he encounters great difficulties with Congress or the judiciary.”

Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia, said that Dershowitz was retrograde in suggesting that the public interest is all that serves the president’s re-election campaign. “What we hope is that at least they think in terms of national interests and then align their personal interest with the public interest, the interest of the country,” said Perry.

In addition, she said, Dershowitz’s wording could set a dangerous precedent for future presidents who may think they can do whatever they want in the political arena, unless there is a violation of criminal law. “Then there is nothing to do about a president who can argue that I did it in my interest,” she said.

She returned to the presidency of Richard Nixon and to the “dirty tricks” carried out to undermine the campaigns of the Democratic rivals in 1972. “Nixon was trying to be re-elected. Everything that happened at Watergate, all these things would not be inaccessible? “Said Perry.

Perry and Dallek said the closest similar invocation to presidential power was Nixon’s statement after he resigned: “Well, when the president does … it means it’s not illegal “Nixon told interviewer David Frost in 1977..

Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Alluded to Nixon during Thursday’s Senate session. “We are back to where we were half a century ago, and I would say that we may be in a worse situation, because this time, this argument can succeed,” said Schiff.

Dershowitz, a retired university professor, complained on Twitter that his argument was “purposely twisted” by the media.

“They characterized my argument as if I said that if a president believes that his re-election is in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, like anyone who really heard what I said can testify, “Dershowitz wrote in a series of tweets.

“Let me be clear once again (as I was in the Senate): a president seeking re-election cannot do everything he wants. He is not above the law, he cannot commit crimes, he cannot commit impenetrable conduct.

“But a lawful act – withholding funds, sending troops to vote, curbing a promise regarding Syria – does not become illegal or unattainable if it is done both to promote the public interest and to assist in its re-election. Please answer my argument, not a distortion of it, “wrote Dershowitz.

