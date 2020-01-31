Trump’s trial may soon end; Alexandre says no to the witnesses – KGET 17

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said Thursday night that he would oppose the calling of more witnesses in the trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, while destroying the efforts of the Democrats for more testimony and pushing the Senate toward an imminent vote to acquit the president.

A vote on the witnesses, scheduled for Friday, could lead to an abrupt end and secure acquittal in the third presidential recall trial in American history. Trump has been pushing for his State of the Union address to come in on time, and it now looks likely. As the Senate adjourned Thursday evening, it set the date for the Tuesday evening speech.

Despite the Democrats’ singular and sometimes passionate focus on witnesses after the revelations of John Bolton, the former national security adviser, the numbers are now insufficient. It would take four Republicans to break away from the majority of the 53 seats and join all the Democrats to demand more testimony.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in the rare role of presiding judge, could break a bond, but that seems unlikely.

Alexander said in a statement that “there is no need for more evidence,” giving the Trump team the likelihood of a Senate vote in his leadership.

Democrats lobbied senators for testimony, but Trump’s lawyers argued that it would take too long to move forward, even after Bolton’s potential eyewitness testimony on Trump’s actions detailed in a book on coming brought uncertainty.

Before Alexander’s statement, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said Thursday night that she would vote to allow the witnesses to appear, briefly raising Democrats’ hopes for a breakthrough.

But Alexander minutes later said that “it is not necessary to have more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the strict bar of the United States Constitution for an impenetrable offense”.

Collins, Alexander and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska played an excessive role in the last hours of the debate with pointed questions. Another Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, made it clear that he would vote for the witnesses.

Murkowksi is expected to announce his decision on Friday before the vote.

Trump was indicted by House last month, accused of having abused his power like no other president, endangering Ukraine and US-Ukrainian relations. Democrats say Trump asked his vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and refuted theories of electoral interference in 2016, temporarily cutting off US aid to the country’s security as it fought Russia at its border. The second impeachment article says that Trump then obstructed the House investigation in a way that threatened the country’s three-branch system of control and balance.

Bolton’s forthcoming book claims that he personally heard Trump say that he wanted Ukraine to be denied military aid until he agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies having said such a thing.

Thursday’s testimony included calls to senators as jurors who will decide the fate of Trump, either to arrest a president who Democrats say he tried to cheat in the next election and will do it again, or to end to the impeachment procedures which, according to the Republicans, have never been more than a partisan attack.

“Let us give the country a trial of which it can be proud,” said representative Adam Schiff, chief prosecutor of the Democrats. He offered to take only one week for the testimony of new witnesses, triggering further discussions.

Trump’s lawyer Eric Herschmann said the Democrats only sue the president because they couldn’t beat him in 2020.

“We trust the American people to decide who should be our president,” said Herschmann. “Too much is too much. Stop it all.”

Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell tried to keep Friday’s vote on schedule, even though the trial would unearth new evidence in Bolton’s new book and alarm Democrats and some Republicans about the controversial defense of a Trump attorney.

In a tweet the next day, Trump’s attorney Alan Dershowitz complained about the representation of his testimony on Wednesday evening when he said that a president was essentially immune from impeachment if he thought that his actions were in the “national interest”.

The idea frustrated some inside the White House, who felt that Dershowitz’s claim was useless and inflammatory – angering senators with a controversial claim to broad executive powers. But these officials let Dershowitz withdraw, fearing that any public retreat from the White House would be frowned upon by the president.

“I didn’t say anything like that,” the retired professor tweeted on Thursday.

Her words Wednesday evening: “Every public servant I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And if a president does something that he thinks will help him get elected, it is in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in removal. ”

The President has repeatedly stated that his relations with Ukraine are “perfect”.

Asked about it as one of the first questions on Thursday, Democrat Schiff said, “Have we learned nothing in the past half century?”

Schiff drew on lessons from the Nixon era to warn against “normalizing anarchy” during Trump’s presidency.

Republicans Collins, Romney and Murkowski all expressed interest in hearing Bolton and the others in the trial and captured attention during the final question hours.

Murkowski sparked a reaction when she simply asked, “Why shouldn’t this body call Ambassador Bolton?”

Alexander, who was influenced by the late Howard Baker – who broke up with his party over Richard Nixon – also attracted attention when he questioned partisanship in the proceedings so far.

In response to Alexander and others, Democratic representative Zoe Lofgren of California, member of Congress for Watergate and now House attorney, told senators that the removal of Nixon had also started as a partisan investigation before a bipartisan consensus does not emerge. She told them that while the House was acting along party lines against Trump, the Senate – “the largest deliberative body on the planet” – has a new opportunity.

Alexander is also a close ally of McConnell, and after his question Thursday night, he consulted with a key collaborator with the chief. As the senators rose for dinner, Alexander and Murkowski met in private.

Senators sent over 100 requests in two days. Questions came from party leaders, senators running for the Democratic nomination against Trump and even bipartisan coalitions on both sides of the aisle.

Trump’s attorneys spent some of their time Thursday beating up allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., One of the directors, said that the Bidens had little to say in the Senate about Trump’s efforts to “shake up” Ukraine for his campaign.

The White House prevented his officials from testifying in the proceedings and objected that there was “significant amounts of classified information” in the manuscript. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.

Associated Press editors Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Laurie Kellman and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.