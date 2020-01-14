Trump’s use of Doctor Nancy Pelosi-Chuck Schumer’s photo draws Muslim anger

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump spread a false image Monday depicting Congress Democratic leaders in traditional Muslim clothing in front of the Iranian flag.

The manipulated photo that Trump had retweeted showed Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim costume with the caption: “The corrupt demes who do their best to save Ayatollahs for those Criticism of the targeted assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by his government, but his use of Muslim images as part of this effort has met with reluctance among advocates of Muslim Americans.

“The image is a cluster of anti-Muslim tropics and robes from many traditions, including those that are often used to stereotype and attack Muslims,” ​​said Madihha Ahussain, special advisor to the non-profit group Muslim Advocates in a statement. “It is disappointing, but not surprising, that the president would use his massive Twitter platform to spread this kind of harmful, ignorant, anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of the Muslim-American group Emgage Action – named after their mission to engage Muslim Americans – also criticized Trump’s decision to enhance the photo of Pelosi and Schumer discussed. “There is no room for it, regardless of the political differences,” he said in an interview.

Schumer tweeted his own pushback to Trump and asked, “How deep can you go?”

The image that Trump retweeted has been circulating on the Internet for a few days. The Twitter account from which Trump received it has tweeted about Iranian issues in both the English and Persian languages, promoted pro-Trump content, and criticized U.S. Democrats.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham defended Trump’s retweet of the picture and told Fox News on Monday that the tweet should show that Democrats “have been thinking about Iranian speeches and almost representing the side of terrorists and Americans who kill the Americans.” wanted to . “

The Democrats raised questions about the Trump administration’s justification for ordering the murder of the Soleimani and warned of the resulting heightened tensions with Iran. But no Democrats praised Soleimani, and Pelosi himself described him last week as a “terrible person” who “did bad things”.