Trump’s victory is worthy of the Coronavirus Stimulus Bailout

(WASHINGTON) – Virginia President Donald Trump’s vineyard could be eligible for federal approval under the $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus he signed into law last month, despite provisions in the bill that Democrats say they were intended to prevent him and his family from taking advantage of themselves.

Completed in the draft law passed by Congress to seize economic stimulus was the language that would make the vineyard eligible for assistance to the producers and producers of “products,” among whom were beers.

There is no indication that any Trump company, which is currently operated by his own children, will seek help, and a company representative said on Friday there are no plans to do so.

The White House declined to comment, but last month Trump refused to rule on possible exits.

“Let’s just see what happens, because we have to save some big companies,” he said on March 22, when asked specifically during a news conference if his companies would forget such help.

Trump’s private business has been under scrutiny ever since he decided that, unlike other leaders, he would not distort his assets or put them in trust when he took over the presidency. More recently, he proposed holding a G-7 conference – which has since been canceled due to the outbreak – at his Doral park in Florida, only to abandon the effort after a serious criticism.

Federal, office and state officials are prohibited by law and regulations and are prohibited from using them personally. Many of these sanctions, which do not apply to the president, include provisions to limit conflicts of interest.

After Trump refused to ask whether his companies would seek aid, Democrats negotiated a more stringent sanctions plan before Congress passed preventing the president and his family from benefiting themselves.

But those plans can only apply to some of the $ 500 billion in money laundering in the law.

The restrictions do not apply to the $ 9.5 billion fund provided to producers of “raw materials,” which under the guidelines of the U.S. Department of Labor includes grapes.

“It certainly looks like there are ways in which Trump can benefit,” said Jordan Libowitz, a spokeswoman for the Washington-based human rights and advocacy group. “The peasants we think might qualify.”

The foreign industry has been hit hard by the effects of coronavirus, including golf courses, hotels and parks that target the Trump Organization.

Trump Winery, located outside of Charlottesville, limited this time to tasting his food, and limiting his offerings to cooking and beer. The hotel on the grounds was closed on May 19, according to an announcement posted on the website of the brewery.

Trump’s power over Winery has not been completely clarified. The president has repeatedly insisted that he own it. And his budget statement for 2019 shows that he collected revenue from a winery hotel and rented from his vineyard. The statement also states that the companies controlled by Trump are owned by Trump Vineyard Estates LLC.

However a statement on the winery’s website says Trump Winery is a registered trademark of a company controlled by Trump’s Eric, “who is not, of course, or affiliated with Donald J. Trump or at all. other associates of it. “

Trump is not alone in Washington with a stake in alcohol. Councilwoman Nancy Pelosi’s family owns a vineyard in California. However, members of the House of Representatives are prohibited under federal law and constitutional rules of direct participation in federal government contracts.

A Pelosi spokesman said the spokesman’s family would not seek the money even if they were eligible for the assistance.

Trump Winery is not the only business that can make a lot of money. Trump’s hotel could be eligible for small business loans to continue hiring on payroll. And tax reforms made under their law can also benefit it and other land developers.

In a letter sent to the White House in a letter Thursday, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., And Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, sought detailed information on any internal investigations related to certain tax provisions.

Before Trump became president he had been selfish in pursuing such forms of assistance.

His two New Jersey golf courses in the past have secured agricultural tax credit by growing hay and using grass-fed goats to help with the fields, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2016. In 2005, he received insurance debts. of $ 17 million due to hurricane damage. private Mar-a-Lago club, although a 2016 Media Press investigation found little evidence of serious damage.

– Associate Press Secretary Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

