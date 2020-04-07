Trump’s War on the Care of Others is Safe

Donald Trump continued its anti-government watchdog Tuesday, promptly removing an inspector general who was working on overseeing a $ 2 trillion virus-rescue package signed in law last month. The move, which came out the day after the president’s withdrawal Michael Atkinson beyond his role in the litigation, raised serious concerns about big discounts – and pointed out that there was more debate in Trump’s campaign for observers, officials said. caring that his friends believed he was part of a “deep state” made him feel bad.

“The Board of Supervisors is charged with overseeing independent activities and exposing corruption,” the House Intelligence Committee said. Adam Schiff tweeted Tuesday. Their job is to tell the truth. Why is Trump so afraid of them. ”

From the Pentagon watchdog Glenn fine has passed a team of environmental researchers to oversee coronavirus infection rates, the largest in the United States’ history. But Fine was suspended from his job at the Pentagon on Tuesday, barring him from his position on the board, as opposed to just probing the general contractor’s role. Sean instrDonnell, a housing inspector at the Environmental Protection Agency, will also be working on the Pentagon IG, while Fine will serve as acting director. “Mr. Fines are not available to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, ” Dwrena Allen, a spokeswoman for the Pentagon’s inspector general’s office told Politico, who first reported the incident.

Well, the bureaucrat, has worked under both Republican and Democratic control. He served as Pentagon inspector for more than four years and previously worked as an inspector at the Department of Justice for 11 years, according to the Washington Post. “I know it and can tell you that it is as much a commitment to our end as DOJ IG, which is exactly what you want from the IG and why Trump was fired,” tweeted former Obama. The Chief Justice issued a statement Matthew MillerThe. “It’s tough, tight and honest.”

No reason was given for the move until Tuesday afternoon, but it was only days after Trump removed Atkinson, an analyst for the intelligence community, in his latest move. of political-discourse. Atkinson has countered that confession was not made about Trump’s campaign for Ukraine, overcoming a lawsuit that ultimately led him to become the third president in U.S. history to be prosecuted. “I think it did a terrible job,” Trump said of the IG firing. According to Axios, Trump is preparing more terrorists, for example by conservatives who have convinced him that the IG is part of a so-called “deep state” that seeks to control it. the work. That has raised fears that Trump, with the country being affected by the widespread risks, will be undermining democracy. “The time of violence is when democracy is at stake,” Noah Bookbinder wrote in the New York Times op-ed Monday.

Trump’s recent attacks on independent care have been particularly disturbing, threatening to further undermine the patient’s response. In a news release on Monday, and following the announcement Tuesday, he was opposed to the Health and Human Services review. Christi Grimm, who in an editorial issued a warning about the scarcity of services available in American hospitals “Another False Dossier!” he wrote on Tuesday, comparing IG’s report on the reality facing health care workers neglected by his administration to acknowledging his interactions. with the Kremlin citing FBI investigations in Russia.

In holding a congressional hearing with overseeing how $ 2 trillion in Congressionally-approved bailouts were used, Trump has exacerbated concerns many Democrats have been vocal about the mammoth law. . Senate Democrats have opposed the first Republican request from the region that he has given little attention, condemning him as “incompetent” to Trump. They finally completed measures they believed would increase accountability, but Trump – in signing the package – said he would not comply. Removal seems to be a recognition of the fears that Trump will refuse to implement transparent measures. “Of course, if the House of Representatives did not get all the extra funding for the ban on the president’s cancellation, they would have made a mistake,” Paul Rosenzweig, a former officer of the Department of Homeland Security George W. Bush, told the Washington Post. “They should know that the president is no longer working no matter what his / her beliefs are]

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– Trump Awakens for COVID-19 Security

– Does the Wall Street Bug Have a Bad Appointment?

– Jared Kushner Introduces Trump’s Coronavirus Is Fake News

– Tucker Carlson on How to Get His Coronavirus Information on Mar-a-Lago

– 12 More Powerful Times of Trump’s National Emergency Search

– How to QAnon Coronavirus Conspiracy About Oprah Went Viral

– From The List: In Hurricane Katrina Week, a series of stupid, frightening and political stories that have caused major damage in human-made disaster

Want to see more? Sign up for our Daily Hive newsletter and don’t miss a story.

. [tagsTwo] donald trump [t] coronavirus