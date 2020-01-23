WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration was expected to announce the completion of one of the most serious environmental rollbacks, removing state protection for millions of miles of the country’s rivers, arroyos, and wetlands.

The changes initiated by President Donald Trump when he took office have drastically reduced the government’s interpretation of which waterways are suitable for pollution and development protection under the law passed half a century ago.

Environmental groups warned that a previously published draft version of the regulation would put an end to federal supervision for up to half of the country’s wetlands and for a fifth of the country’s rivers. These include some waterways that have been protected nationwide for decades under the Clean Water Act.

Trump has portrayed farmers – a highly esteemed Republican Party constituency and a popular one – as the primary beneficiaries of the rollback. He claimed that the peasants gathered around him cried with gratitude when he signed an order for the rollback in February 2017.

The government says the changes would allow farmers to plow their fields without fear of accidentally roaming the banks of a state-protected dry stream, bog, or ditch.

However, government figures show that property developers and other non-agricultural companies will receive the most wetland and waterway permits and will receive the greatest administrative and financial relief.

Environmental groups and many previous environmental regulators state that the change will help dispose of more pollutants in waterways or simply replenish them. This damages the habitat for wild animals and makes the safe treatment of drinking water for downstream communities difficult and expensive.

“This government is removing clean water protection to protect polluters instead of protecting people,” said Blan Holman, a senior lawyer at the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The Trump administration has envisaged a number of environmental measures for rollbacks. Trump says his goal is to reduce regulatory burdens on businesses.

