(Glitterbeat)

https://trupatrupa.bandcamp.com/album/unwell-come across

Freistadt Gdańsk’s Trupa Trupa are back just after their very last LP Of The Sunshine, with a 4 track EP which is as excellent a way as any to drop headlong into their environment. It’s quite possibly (possibly) the most hypnotising launch to date, packing in a welter of thoughts and impressions in four shorter, “simple” tracks.

The working experience of listening to Trupa Trupa can go a long way, even in these types of tiny doses as this.

How significantly the opening amount, ‘Fitzcarraldo’ has to do with Herzog’s mighty movie is not actually designed crystal clear. It’s at once a mere nothing at all and nonetheless encapsulating every little thing that tends to make the band so hypnotic. But there once again nothing ever actually is “real” with Trupa Trupa. They have an remarkable knack of earning a assertion that would seem to be nothing at all if you really don’t want to engage with it. Like all traps it’s irresistible to dismiss.

‘Fitzcarraldo’ revolves gradually spherical a mournful guitar line and a counterpoint of some soaring chorus-style outcomes. But what would make ‘Fitzcaraldo’ sit in your head and condition a declare to be a little something additional than it is, is that rumbling electronic scree which you can hear filling in some large shading in the track’s hinterland. This is the sort of studio conceit they do brilliantly, presented as an afterthought, shipped as a mere very little, but (doubtless) thoroughly crafted as to be vital. You just can’t fail to remember it.

Repetition is the musical axis on which their muse capabilities. ‘End of the Line’ is constructed on just one vocal “All the way / ‘til the close of the line”, and, as if in sympathetic arrangement, the repetitive bass sample buzzes along, like a teach buzzing along on a deserted line. Then it is all over. The sensitive listener will be able to full the puzzle.

We get a lifting of the mists with ‘Invisible Doorway, just one of the band’s ideal choices to date. Sonically it has a little something of the Beta Band and the Moody Blues (that mellotron audio really gives that absent), but it is also wrapped in the attractive, silken melancholy found on Julian Cope’s first solo release, ‘World Shut Your Mouth’. More psychedelia is on its way with the title monitor. For some explanation I believed this woozy instrumental could have been imperial section Spiritualised generating a soundtrack for a Źuławski movie. As at any time, by the stop, the listener is none the wiser.

A definitely excellent band.

PS, a concern. Is the reflection of the puddle on the cover that which Professor Krug noticed? We may perhaps by no means know.