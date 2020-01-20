“Trust” in CNN to create debate drama

We are told to trust the media. Media organizations almost always tell us this. We are forwarded to CNN because they are the “most trusted name in news”.

However, last week CNN took a new daring step that took the cable network off the sidelines and immediately took action.

It started when the network told a story that Bernie Sanders met Elizabeth Warren in her home in Washington, D.C in 2018. During the meeting, Sanders reportedly told Warren that a woman could not win the presidential race.

Nobody went CNN, but the news report claims they heard the account of two people attending the meeting and two others who knew.

Warren then confirmed the account to CNN reporters and said, “I thought a woman could win; he didn’t agree.”

Shortly thereafter it was time for CNN’s democratic debate. Moderator Abby Phillip went straight to Bernie.

“Sen. Sanders, CNN reported yesterday, and Senator Warren confirmed in a statement that you told her in 2018 that you didn’t believe a woman could win the election. Why did you say that? “She asked him.

Sanders shot it quickly.

“Well, I didn’t actually say it,” he said. “I don’t want to waste much time on this, because this is what Donald Trump and maybe some media want. Everyone knows I know it’s incomprehensible that I think a woman can’t be a president of the United States. Go to today YouTube. There is a video of mine 30 years ago about how a woman could become president of the United States. “

The moderator immediately went back to him.

“So Senator Sanders, I want to be clear here,” she said, “you say that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”

“That’s right,” said the Vermont senator.

Then the CNN moderator turned to Liz Warren.

“Sen. Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you that a woman couldn’t win the election? “

The qualification was gone, including Bernie’s response.

“I don’t agree with that,” Warren said.

When the debate ended, a CNN anchor noted that Warren and Sanders had had an icy interaction at the end of the event. Video footage was played in which Warren refused to shake Bernie’s hand as the two words changed.

The next day CNN reported that the audio from the exchange was picked up on a “hot microphone” and then broadcast and distributed on social media.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren tells Bernie.

“What?” He answered.

CNN claimed that the audio was picked up by clip-on microphones.

It’s hard to believe. Had you only used those two microphones and not those of the other candidates? And why did the camera follow only those two candidates? After the exchange, while Bernie spoke to Tom Steyer audibly, Warren exchanges courtesies with Pete Buttigieg, but that is somehow not picked up, although the microphone is still on.

It is so clear that CNN has placed itself in the room of the candidates in these elections. They created a badly purchased story, used it in the debate to enable Warren to give a canned response, and they made up a post-debate meeting, tailor-made to help the Massachusetts senator.

This is worse than bad faith journalism – it is a media campaign to influence the news cycle in favor of a particular candidate, which is shameful.