[trust-your-ag-or-exchange-him,-zaid-ibrahim-tells-pakatan-leaders]

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks through a press meeting in Petaling Jaya February 7, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Datuk Zaid Ibrahim has suggested the authorities swap Attorney Standard (AG) Tan Sri Thomas immediately after a minister criticised the former’s simply call to drop the prosecution of 12 Malaysians charged with supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The previous de facto legislation minister took to Twitter last night time to lambast Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s public rebuke of Thomas, questioning how a minister could doubt the AG’s competency.

“What form of ministers do we have?” Zaid wrote late final night time.

“You you should not give a reward of a question to your AG only to an accused particular person. To your AG there can not be any question as to his competency and judgement. If you do, then you have to replace him.”

In his exhaustive 11-web page statement yesterday detailing the grounds for discontinuing the LTTE scenario, Thomas reported he had located insufficient evidence that would direct to a “realistic prospect of conviction”.

He observed that the resources identified on all 12 accused to recommend a hyperlink with the LTTE were being mere pictures of its founder Velupillai Prabhakaran, which he reported were akin to admiration that did not always translate into terrorist steps.

Muhyiddin in response reported the LTTE had been selected a terror group considering the fact that 2014 and will remain on the list as the newest data continue to indicates the group remains a threat to Malaysia’s general public buy and countrywide protection.

Soon soon after, Thomas clarified that he had not questioned the residence minister’s authority in classifying the LTTE as a terrorist team as is commonly believed.

The AG mentioned he had offered his motives yesterday for dropping the prosecution of 12 Malaysians billed with supporting the team thanks to the probable difficulty in getting a conviction. Thomas had also pointed out that he only named for a review as allowed below the law, The Malaysian Perception reported yesterday.

Zaid reported dropping prosecution for weak circumstances has been a longstanding apply in the Legal professional General’s Chambers (AGC).

“AG chambers has a extended standing follow even prior to Thomas took more than, not to prosecute scenarios unless of course there was a potent probability of finding a conviction,” the previous minister mentioned in a textual content reply to Malay Mail this morning.

“This is the follow in most commonwealth nations around the world.”