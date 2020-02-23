truth-about-ana-de-armas-dating-ben-affleck-and-bradley-cooper

(Getty Photos)

Ana de Armas is not relationship either Ben Affleck or Bradley Cooper, in spite of a number of tabloid reports proclaiming she is. Gossip Cop has investigated a variety of false allegations. These are moments we have debunked the tale, a short while ago.

De Armas is a star on the rise. She has two massive films coming out in 2020, the future installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die in April and Deep H2o in November. Individuals occur on the heels of a Golden Globe-nominated effectiveness in Knives Out late last 12 months. A single detail she isn’t doing, is relationship both Cooper or Affleck.

At a pre-Golden Globes luncheon in January, de Armas and her War Dogs co-star, Cooper, were photographed collectively chatting and laughing. That was all it took for the Countrywide Enquirer to assert that the two were an product. In the bogus tale, the outlet quoted a so-named “source” as saying “Bradley built a beeline for Ana, and they chatted for very a while in the resort lobby.” This supposed resource went on, “It was very clear there was tons of chemistry in between them.”

A week later on, the Enquirer’s sister publication, Alright! falsely report that Cooper experienced invited de Armas above for supper. Right after rehashing several comparable claims that Gossip Cop debunked in the past tale, this most recent a single quoted supposed resource as saying Cooper, “likes Ana a ton. She’s incredibly enjoyment and outspoken. Bradley’s already invited her more than for meal to capture up.” Once once again, the tale was wholly produced up. Gossip Cop’s own resource shut to Cooper denied possibly story for genuine.

A handful of months in the past, the tabloids have been producing fully various allegations about de Armas and an additional one particular of her co-stars. This time it was her Deep H2o co-star, Ben Affleck. In August, Woman’s Day purported Affleck and de Armas had been “secretly dating.” The outlet’s questionable tipster stated, “Ben speaks fluent Spanish and he applied it to woo Ana when they initial fulfilled final month. Now he’s telling friends he’s intoxicated by her.” This anonymous source also claimed, Affleck “couldn’t enable it and took her on a date practically quickly.”

That story wasn’t true, nor was an posting printed in November by Existence & Design and style that purported that Affleck was slipping in love with de Armas as they filmed their film collectively. The publication’s anonymous supply is quoted as expressing, “Things have definitely heated up” involving them and “She’s unquestionably smitten and, so is he.” Alternatively than count on unnamed, nameless sources, Gossip Cop checked in with Affleck’s spokesperson who laughed off equally rumors, confirming equally tales had been nonsense. De Armas is not dating both co-star.