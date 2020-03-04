truth-about-ben-affleck-and-lindsay-lohan-hooking-up

(Getty Visuals)

Ben Affleck has not had many flings with Lindsay Lohan, despite a wholly untrue tabloid report. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus tale. It is whole nonsense.

Previously this 7 days, Gossip Cop busted NW for falsely saying Affleck was trying to gain again Jennifer Garner by purchasing a ranch in Oklahoma in the vicinity of her family’s farm. The actor’s spokesperson instructed us on the history that the story was untrue. It was invented simply because Affleck mentioned in a the latest New York Occasions job interview that his divorce was “the largest regret of my existence.” On the other hand, the actor also defined that he’s realized to “move forward” from earlier regrets. His ex-wife has also been in a romantic relationship with businessman John Miller for additional than a yr.

Regrettably, the tabloid has concocted a stick to-up story proclaiming Affleck’s “romantic reunion” with Garner “could be derailed” by rumors of an affair with Lohan. In accordance to the journal, the two bought personal just 18 months back – “and it wasn’t the to start with time they’ve hooked up.”

An unknown resource states, “She was partying with Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben and all all those major actor fellas in 2011. Lilo was pretty significantly chewed up and spat out. It is why she finished up in rehab in 2013 – and Ben visited her there.” It ought to be famous, there is zero indicator that Affleck and Lohan have ever “partied” together. Nonetheless, the alleged tipster adds, “They’ve acquired a large amount of background these two… they are like peas in a occasion pod.”

The only accurate component of the tabloid’s story is that Affleck frequented Lohan whilst she was in rehab in 2013. The actor, who’s experienced his possess activities with rehab, reportedly sat down with the actress to give her steerage on staying sober and earning a Hollywood comeback soon after looking for remedy. Affleck met with Lohan out of the kindness of his coronary heart and to aid an additional celeb whose personalized difficulties were being staying place in the spotlight. The concept that he frequented her at rehab for the reason that they have been possessing an affair also will make incredibly little feeling. Obviously, leisure information stores caught wind of the assembly, so it is not as if Affleck had something to hide.

As for the concept that Affleck and Lohan had “another” fling 18 months back, the actor’s spokesperson tells Gossip Cop it is completely wrong. It is well worth noting, this is not the first time NW has invented a bogus report involving the two stars. Back in 2018, the outlet falsely claimed Lohan was begging Affleck to help her rating the guide function in a Batgirl movie. That similarly untrue write-up built no mention of the two at any time hooking up.

Meanwhile, the publication has a history of linking the actor to random females. Previous yr, the journal falsely claimed Affleck was courting personal chef Gabrielle Coniglio. Prior to that, the tabloid insisted Affleck was pursuing a romance with Kate Beckinsale. The tabloid’s experiences about the actor’s really like everyday living are baseless.