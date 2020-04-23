Truth About Beyonce Acting Like A Diva

Beyonce she is the “queen bee” and there is no question about it. However, due to the singer’s immense talent and immense singing, she has often been the subject of false tabloid stories about her alleged “diva” behavior. Here they are all four times Gossip Cop busted the unreliable graphics of fake articles about Beyonce.

Our first bust occurred in February 2018, when Radar Online falsely claimed that Beyonce “hardened” the staff of the Beverly Hills Hotel. The website alleged that staff “hated” whenever Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, visited because the pop star never tipped. A hotel worker called the singer “Cheap-Yonce” because she was “so frugal.” While it was true that Beyonce occasionally visited the hotel’s Polo Lounge, there was no evidence to indicate that the singer had earned a reputation for being cheap. The fake website had a history of painting the singer as difficult and unfair to her employees. Gossip Cop burst the false history of the time.

A month later, National Enquirer allegedly Beyonce was “fighting” Jay-Z for top billing for her “On The Run II” tour. The publication claimed that the singer was “pressuring to bill” with an anonymous source saying, “If Jay and Beyonce were on tour with anyone, there’s no way their people would agree to second place. Beyonce will receive the highest billing. “The idea that a husband and wife would compete for a higher billing point was absurd on the face, though, Gossip Cop he investigated the story and found no truth. A source working for Beyonce said the story was “stupid.”

Earlier this year, Life & Style falsely claimed that Beyonce hired a doorman to follow her and open the doors for her. The ridiculous account claimed that the singer had become such a diva that she refused to open her doors in her own home. “If she gets to the door too fast, punching the doorman, she stops and waits, annoyed, as she tries to catch up,” a dubious source said in the post. The article was so laughable, I barely needed to correct it. The singer was so trapped that she couldn’t even open a door. Gossip Cop He wasted no time in dismissing the absurd tale when he left.

Last month, we corrected a fake Heat article that said Beyonce signed up to do a residency in Las Vegas. The unreliable exit claimed that the singer was offered $ 1 million per concert, with an alleged source stating, “Bey doesn’t need the money, but he was offered to play in one of the most prestigious venues, it would be stupid to lower it.” The publication did not know what was being talked about. There was never an announcement about the singer residing.

The tabloids have no idea about Beyonce. Although one of her most popular songs is called “Diva”, she is far from it in reality.