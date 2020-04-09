Truth about Bindi Irwin’s wedding

Bindi Irwin recently tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell at a private ceremony at the Australian Zoo. The first moment of their wedding was covered extensively by tabloids who were more interested in inventing remarkable stories than in telling the truth. Here are some fake stories that Gossip Cop busted about Irwin and Powell’s wedding.

Last November, Women’s Day published an article stating that Irwin was ready to call the wedding due to the stress of family drama. Bob Irwin, Bindi’s grandfather, had been away from his son Steve Irwin’s family for years, and a so-called “privileged man” told the outlet that the alien had turned into a “family battle brought on” early in the wedding. . “The word is that they are having serious doubts about the passage with her,” the source said. Gossip Cop She searched for the story and found it to be clearly false: just a day earlier, Irwin had shared a photo of herself and Powell on Instagram, writing, “I’m so glad it happened to have ever ventured into life with you.” Clearly, the couple were still moving forward with the wedding, though Bob’s reports were not in attendance.

Just over a week later, the National Enquirer reported that Irwin and Powell’s “dream” marriage had turned into a “nightmare” thanks to the same family drama that the previous article mentioned. According to another suspicious confidant, Irwin decided to delay his wedding because she was “baffled” that “family drama” threatened to “bolster family happiness.” The article recounted that the drama involved not only Bob Irwin, but also the tension between his family and Powell’s. Gossip Cop noted that, just days after this article was published, Irwin took to Instagram again to express his excitement over his wedding. “I can’t wait to get married to this guy,” she said of Powell, adding a heart emoji.

Following their first complaint, Gossip Cop removed another fake Women’s Day piece in mid-November, claiming that Irwin and Powell have been fighting non-stop since they got engaged. An alleged “eyewitness” claimed to have seen the couple holding a “close conversation” in which Irwin seemed “anxious” and Powell was “smoky.” Once again, the dormant family drama within the Irwin family was supposedly a source of real stress for Irwin. Despite this false statement, the couple had continued to show love for each other on social media. Irwin even described life with Powell as “six years spent together full of epic adventures, wonderful laughs and incredible friendship” in a post on his birthday. They were clearly happy to be together.

When the wedding came a few days earlier, Women’s Day went in a completely different direction, apparently forgetting that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell had never been married before. In this article, the unreliable magazine claimed that the couple had moved their wedding because Irwin was pregnant. Gossip Cop He then rejected this claim as ridiculous: they moved their wedding up to ten days, which is probably not enough time to host a pregnancy. Now that the wedding is over, hopefully these dead bodies will drop into Irwin and Powell’s fake talk. But if they don’t, Gossip Cop you will always be sure to set up the registry.