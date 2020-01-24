Truth about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga dating and separation

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga never dated, but almost every tabloid spent much of 2019 inventing a romance between the co-stars of A Star Is Born. It only makes sense that the same publications invent some separation stories after everyone has found out that the dating rumors are fake. Here are only a few times Gossip Cop The tabloids were blown up due to false reports about Cooper and Gaga that ended their imaginary romance.

In August, Gaga dated Soundman Dan Horton. Women’s Day took the opportunity to claim that Gaga had “moved on” from Cooper. Of course she hadn’t, but that didn’t stop the outlet from claiming that “she’s working on a new romance elsewhere.” Gossip Cop We noted that the same publication had been cracked several times because of false reports about Gaga and Cooper, and this was only the most recent example.

In November, Life & Style said that Gaga had tears in her eyes after her romance with Cooper faltered. The magazine cited a so-called source as saying, “Everyone talks about how he basically held Gaga down. The emotional roller coaster ride caused a lot of tears.” had ended their relationships with their previous partners last year. Gossip Cop This was exposed by emphasizing a statement by the singer of “Bad Romance” to Oprah Winfrey in an interview: “We have made a love story. For me as a performer and actress, of course, we wanted people to think we were in love. “Then she called the romance rumors” silly “.

Until December, women’s day had a new perspective. This time it was said that Leonardo DiCaprio attacked Gaga after Cooper allegedly dropped her. In one of the more absurd stories of the year, the tabloid reported that DiCaprio had a secret date with Gaga at a charity event. For this wrong relationship to work, the tabloid DiCaprio had to separate from his girlfriend Camila Morrone. Of course they’re still together, but Cooper and Gaga never were and DiCaprio never got in either.

After all, In Touch had reportedly gone on with a “mysterious man” because Cooper would not commit himself. Sounds familiar? Hardly a week after 2020 and the tabloid recycled rumors that had already been exposed. The story came after Gaga was messed around with a mysterious man in Las Vegas on New Years Eve. Whenever solid evidence emerged that supplanted Cooper and Gaga’s continuing narrative, tabloids quickly invented a reason for it. Gossip Cop was often said by representatives of Cooper and Gaga that the co-stars were never a couple. They never met and they never separated. Any publication that claims to be false or lies.

swell

Schuster, Andrew. “Lady Gaga is moving from Bradley Cooper to New Man?” Gossip Cop, August 6, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Lady Gaga ‘In Tears’ After Bradley Cooper Romance Fizzles?” Gossip Cop, November 9, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Leonardo DiCaprio plunges into Lady Gaga after Bradley Cooper Romance ends?” Gossip Cop December 2, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Lady Gaga continues with Mystery Man because Bradley Cooper wouldn’t commit?” Gossip Cop, January 12, 2020.