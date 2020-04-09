Truth About Bradley Cooper Dating Life

Bradley Cooper He is one of the most eligible singles in Hollywood right now, especially since he broke up Irina Shayk last year. This makes it a prime target for tabloids, where it is often paired with A-list actresses. It has become so commonplace, Gossip Cop took note and compiled a list of the most outlandish rumors we come across.

OK! He reported earlier this year that Katie Holmes’ friends believed that the new mystery man she started dating was none other than Bradley Cooper. The outlet stated that Holmes was recently raised with a famous hot dog. While top men like Chris Evans and Brad Pitt were good guesses, some of Holmes’s alleged friends told Cooper they were betting on Cooper because he is “a single parent, a devoted father and living in New York” and “everyone thinks that it would. It’s perfect together. “

The whole article was based on anonymous “privileges” that gave their two cents, but Gossip Cop it is not in the business to believe in ears. Instead, we went straight to Holmes’ representative, who confirmed that the actress is not dating Bradley Cooper or any other listing A. It seems as though the outlet simply clotheslines Cooper and Holmes because they are single and living in New York.

Since the two were unveiled in 2019, the tabloids have created all the buzz about Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper. Star claimed last month that Shayk had a change of heart and wanted to bring Cooper back. “Irina was very much in love with Bradley,” a “source” said, but “their relationship was behind the birth of Lea (her daughter).” In addition to the complication of becoming first-time parents, former couples’ careers have “often led them to opposite ends of the earth.”

Still, Shayk was up for grabs. Cooper, however, was less convinced. “Bradley says it took a long time to leave,” said an alleged “partner” of the actor, “so he still has feelings for Irina, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to move back in his life.” None of this is true.

Gossip Cop did a bit of digging, which seems to be a lot more research than Star did, and found that Shayk had already talked to British Vogue about where his relationship with Cooper was. Although the model said she and Cooper were in good shape, she also admitted that “two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” She said she was grateful for the time they had together, but she also said of herself, “If anyone is out of my life, out of my life and I really cut off all ties, you know?” This is a pretty firm stance. We also made the entry with a source close to the situation, who told us the story.

There was also an odd double rumor about Bradley Cooper’s love life. Both Heat and OK! reported that Cooper had asked friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to help him find love or that Lively and Reynolds were “playing Cupid” by himself. Either way, both posts claim that Cooper found himself in a slump following his split with Shayk, so he relied on his two famous friends to find a new loving lady. This rumor has easily been proven to be false.

In both articles, Gossip Cop noted that Cooper had been filming Nightmare Alley in both Toronto and Buffalo. When he wasn’t filming in his situation, he was busy spending time with his little daughter in New York City. In addition, by the time the articles were published, most people were experiencing social distancing due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus. This does not make the exit very easy. To confirm our suspicions, we also went to a source close to the situation, who told us the story. Lively and Reynolds are not playing mate or cupid for Cooper.

Interestingly, the corpses spent most of last year swearing that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were dating after they co-starred in the hit drama A Star Is Born. There have been so many rumors of the two dating, separation and moving together, Gossip Cop compiled them into an article of their own. Sometimes these dead bodies can be so shallow.