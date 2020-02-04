Truth about Brie Larson’s relationships with her fellow citizens

Tabloids like to discuss Brie Larson‘S relationship with their various peers, though they never seem to get it right. Over the years, it has been rumored that Larson would grapple with co-stars or otherwise seek inappropriate or non-professional behavior. Gossip Cop looked into every claim and was able to expose them all.

Brie Larson didn’t meet Thor

Chris Hemsworth is often paired with Larson in the tabloids, although the nature of these pairings is very different. In April 2019, NW reported that Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky was jealous of the Australian actor’s friendship with Larson. According to a source that spoke to the outlet, Larson is “stunning, smart, and funny”, which threatens Pataky because the Captain Marvel star “is exactly the type of girl Chris would choose if he was single . ” said the often discredited rag that Pataky had thrown Larson’s dirty eyes on the red carpet of Avengers: Endgame. The so-called source claimed that this was Pataky’s way of telling Larson to withdraw her husband.

The story was totally crazy from start to finish. Gossip Cop I checked with a source that was close to the situation and laughed at the false claims in history. They assured us that Pataky was not at all concerned about her husband’s friendship with Larson.

Chris Hemsworth didn’t fight with Captain Marvel

Hemsworth and Larson spoke again in the tabloid press in May 2019, but in a completely different light. Star reported that Larson and Hemsworth had an argument. The magazine claimed Larson’s bad attitude during the Avengers promotion tour: Endgame was the reason for the hostility. While it’s true that the two stars got into playful fights during their press tour of their strongest character and stunt work, rumors of a feud are exaggerated.

During the same interview in which the two were jokingly arguing, they were later asked if Larson had ever stolen anything from the set. Hemsworth replied, “They stole our hearts.” Larson later tweeted fanatics of Captain Marvel and Thor fighting side by side and tagged Hemsworth. Gossip Cop rated this story wrong because these co-stars seem to get along well.

Brie Larson was not a lonely avenger

According to OK! Larson was hated by all of her Avengers: Endgame fans for her big ego. A suspected insider reported that Larson’s “Big Head” and “Hotshot” tendencies pushed their costs in the wrong direction. “Brie may behave as if she is running the Marvel franchise, but the rest of them have played this game for a long time,” said the suspect.

A member of the cast previously exposed this rumor Gossip Cop had a chance to get it. Don Cheadle tweeted about the fake controversy and wrote: “You children are hilarious … whoever you are, you are reading. Take a break from your detective work. We are all good. I hope you like the film.” This tabloid did exactly what tabloids do best: making false feuds out of nothing.

Nespresso is not romantic

It is rumored that not only her film costumes are romantically linked to Larson. In October 2019, Woman’s Day published a story claiming Larson was seen flirting with George Clooney while filming a Nespresso commercial that the two were shooting. An anonymous source told the outlet: “It’s fair to say that she had a little crush on George, who attracted the attention she devoted to him.”

Gossip Cop I contacted a source who knew the situation and told us that Clooney wasn’t flirting with Larson on the set. It seems the gossip has seen photos of the two filming the commercial and ran with a fully fabricated story.