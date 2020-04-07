Truth about Caitlyn Jenner’s future on television actually

Rumors abound Caitlyn Jenner possible return to reality TV. There are even talks that the former Olympian will star in a biopic about her and dear friend Sophia Hutchins. Gossip Cop examined each of these rumors to determine the truth.

RadarOnline wrote in 2017 that Caitlyn Jenner and his ex-wife, Kris, were finishing up their “feud” to create a reality show together. The main reason for the two repair bridges was not for the good of their families or for the numbers to be overlooked. It was all for the money, the gossip site often blurted out. “Caitlyn was encouraged to launch Bravo and E!” and she wants the process to go well. She knows Kris could be a huge asset, “said an alleged source.” Any inclusion of Kris and his family in the program could be very lucrative for both parties. “

Gossip Cop he didn’t trust that story for a moment. We went in with Jenner’s spokesperson, who assured us the story was “not true.” To double-check that our judgment was correct, we also turned to our confidant Kris, who echoed the sentiment. There was never any plan for Jenner and Kris to star in a reality show together.

Rumors of the reality show started again in 2018. This time, NW reported that Jenner would star alongside Hutchins on a reality show about their life together. A so-called “insider” told the “out,” “They take a while back and forth, with offers from several more lucrative networks the more they resist.” Although no real specifics were provided, the source stated that Hutchins and Jenner wanted to “shout their love from the rooftops, especially with a wedding in the works as well.” This, of course, is not true.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins have repeatedly explained that they are not in a relationship. Jenner herself told Variety earlier that year that while she and Hutchins were “best friends” and “inseparable,” their relationship was, and is, purely platonic. As the two women are not in a romantic relationship, the wedding rumors are also false Gossip Cop demonstrated in the past. To confirm our finding, we turn to Jenner’s representative, who rejected the outlet’s claims.

Jenner has not just been rumored to have her own reality show in the works. It was also said to stick to the staples set on TV. RadarOnline reported that Jenner would join the cast of Celebrity Big Brother. The shady site had an even darker source for its report. “A Twitter user posted what she claimed to be the full cast list on social media,” the statement said. To further cover their tail in case the rumor turned out to be false, they ended their obviously false story with “The I Am Cait star could be ready for a celebrity Big Brother return of reality if the rumors are true.”

The rumors, Gossip Cop discovered, they were not true in the end. Honestly, if a story needs those kinds of warnings in the end, there’s a good chance it never deserved to be published in the first place. Instead of just taking a random Twitter user, the site should have done some real reporting. We asked Rep. Caitlyn Jenner about the former Olympian joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother and they told us exclusively that it was “fake.” The outlet simply created a story about a Twitter buzz without doing due diligence when it came to responsible reporting.

Last year, Star reported that Jenner was producing a biopic about her life with Sophia Hutchins, in which the two would star together. A “source” told the newspaper, “Sofia is very ambitious, as is Cait, and they want to grow her brand so she can inspire others who have gone on a similar journey.”

The questionable source went on to say, “They kept everything they knew – videos, photos and even hate mail. As much as they want to produce a positive story, there is a willingness to highlight the obstacles and abuses they have faced.” a cast call would be needed to determine who would play Hutchins and Jenner. The two instead starred in the biopic as themselves because “Sophia always wanted to be a star and Cait decided to do it,” the so-called “insider” insisted.

It seemed strange Gossip Cop that Jenner, who is an incredibly accomplished woman who went from being an Olympic gold star to a member of one of the best-known reality TV franchises and then publicly transitioning from man to woman, would choose to create a biopic that has only covered the last few years. of his extraordinary life. Despite having the word of an anonymous “insider,” we still connected with Jenner’s rep to find out what was going on. The reality star’s representative assured us that Jenner wasn’t producing or starring in a biopic about her life with Hutchins.

In fact, Jenner said she wouldn’t mind going back to TV actually. She appeared on reality show A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here in 2019. Also, recent comments from Jenner and Hutchins have revealed that the two are not opposed to appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “You know, I did reality TV most of my life – sport is reality TV – and I was watching and saying, ‘I could see myself coming in with some drama,'” Jenner admitted on ET. last month. When the two decide to join or start their own reality show, they are much more likely to announce the news themselves than the story on a board.

It is not the first time Gossip Cop plunged into every false rumor about Jenner. Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship was so misrepresented on the boards that we compiled every time they were told they were getting married or having a child together in a full article. For the record, the two are not romantically involved, so there is little or no chance of them getting married, much to the chagrin of tabloids who say otherwise.