Truth about Emma Stone wrestling with other celebrities

It is Emma Stone such a diva who has been struggling with all kinds of Hollywood A listings? That’s what the corpses would have to believe, but they only re-ignite their imaginations. Here are some of those stories, as they debunked Gossip Cop.

In June 2018, Star kicked things off by throwing Stone into a dramatic love triangle with one of the world’s former favorite couples in the tabloid world. The magazine alleged that Aniston and Stone had an explosive fight against Justin Theroux. This theory was based on the false assumption that Stone and Theroux were dating, which they were not: they only co-starred in the Maniac miniseries together. Gossip Cop extended to repetitions for both Stone and Aniston, each of whom denied the claim.

Next up, Stone was allegedly “at war” with Taylor Swift over planning their wedding according to Heat, in another story based on a bunch of lies published last December. One insider claimed that the actress and singer were “willing to run to the altar”. No doubt, the board was inspired to invent this story by Stone’s recent announcement with Dave McCary, but Swift didn’t commit to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, at the time. Just to make sure, Gossip Cop came in with a source close to Swift, who laughs at the story.

Later that month, okay! they falsely reported that Stone and Jennifer Lawrence were no longer friends because of their romantic relationships. “Emma and Jen’s lives revolve around the other important ones, and that didn’t leave much room to talk about girls,” an unnamed tabloid source said, adding that “at this point, they’re no longer lost.” But one source next to the actresses counted Gossip Cop that that statement was nonsense. The picture didn’t shed light on the fact that Stone and McCary attended Lawrence’s wedding in October – of course, they are still close to each other.

Finally, in January, the Globe claimed that Emma Stone was a target of “revenge” on Lindsay Lohan, who allegedly also sought to return to rivals such as Ashton Kutcher and Kim Kardashian. “Lindsay has a long list of enemies and is out of the closure and able to correct some mistakes,” said another questionable tipster, without clarifying how Lohan was planning to correct those mistakes. “When Emma was a redhead, people compared her to Lindsay. But Emma ignored Lindsay’s suggestion that she play her role in a ‘Girls Girls’ remake, and that was easy!” Gossip Cop examined the claim and found it to be false. Three years earlier, Lohan had jokingly suggested on social media that Stone starred with her in Girls 2, but Stone doesn’t do social media, so she never responded. The story was completely ridiculous.