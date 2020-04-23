Truth About Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Having a Second Child

For the past two years, the tabloids have been predicting that Jessica Biel e Justin Timberlake they are having a second child. They are always wrong. Here are four times Gossip Cop corrected the false claim of a wide variety of tabloids.

In July 2018. In Touch falsely reported that Timberlake and Biel had a second child to “save” their failed marriage, a popular rumor that often applies to celebrity couples and that is rarely true. “They’ve had marital problems over the years,” said one privileged assumption, “including trust issues and different opinions on how to raise Silas.” As the couple reported, during the holidays in the Bahamas, “a baby could be what they need to save their marriage.” Gossip Cop However, he denounced the claim: the couple is quite open on social media about how much they love each other, and they often express admiration for each other’s parenting skills. Also, we found no evidence that they were in the Bahamas recently. The story was clearly made up.

It’s ok! report that September later claimed Timberlake and Biel were waiting for again, a “very special secret” they allegedly kept for a while. “They love being parents … A second baby would really be a blessing,” said an unnamed insider. But a source close to Biel said Gossip Cop the story was false: the actress was not pregnant. At the Emmys earlier that month, Biel made a few posts on Instagram referring to drinking, including one that suggested she was a huntress after the ceremony. She was obviously not pregnant.

In April last year, Star used the baby rumor to stir up the drama again for Biel and Timberlake, this time claiming the couple was headed for a dissolution over whether they would have a second child. Another grim “source” argued that Biel was against the idea of ​​having more children due to alleged “trap rumors” that have surfaced around Timberlake: “They’re not in a good place and taking another child to the situation is the last one. Jessica “In reality, however, there were no such ‘trap rumors’, except on the pages of equally trusted publications. Gossip Cop he entered with Timberlake’s spokesman and a trusted source close to Biel, who assured us that the story “was not true.”

Most recently, Women’s Day published an article in December alleging that Biel was ready to leave Justin Timberlake with four months pregnant. Timberlake raised his eyebrows recently when he was caught hand in hand with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, for a night with her cast. “Jessica believes her world is being crushed and that she has the chance to be a single mother and raise her two children,” the newspaper’s tipster respondent said.

On the other hand, People, a much more reliable source for celebrity news, dismissed the idea that Biel was ready to leave her husband. “Sure, Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica thinks he didn’t cheat on her,” the magazine source said, adding, “He’ll never break up his family with something like that.” A few days ago Gossip Cop She started the story to see if it evolved and no, Biel didn’t announce any pregnancies or show up two-thirds of the way through a pregnancy during her last public appearance, neither she nor Timberlake split. Nothing about any of these stories was true.