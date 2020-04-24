Justin Theroux he hasn’t publicly posted anyone since his friendly separation from Jennifer Aniston in 2017. But tabloids wouldn’t be tabloids if they only reported the facts and recently spent a field day imagining all the residual drama that must happen. between Theroux and his ex. Here are four times Gossip Cop he demolished incorrect theories about the actor.

In August, the Leftovers star was caught in an imaginary feud between his ex-wife and his girlfriends, with OK! alleging that Courteney Cox was using her to take revenge on Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for the apparent crime of joining The Morning Show without her. Supposedly, Cox decided to help plan Theroux’s birthday party with a kindness he hadn’t shown during Aniston months before. A grim source said Aniston let herself feel “completely betrayed” by the act, calling it “a step too far” with her ex-husband. Gossip Cop they shattered the silly story by pointing out that Co-Star and her fellow friends had already traveled together to Mexico that summer and celebrated July 4 together, after The Morning Show ended production. It seems Cox didn’t care too much about the project.

In December, OK followed that false claim with a report that Aniston could not follow from Theroux, which was allegedly why she has not come out publicly from anyone since. The board claims that Aniston and Theroux’s continued friendship after their divorce has done her “more harm than good,” as she is preventing him from seeing other boys … his friends are worried that he will put all the eggs in one basket – and if it goes to the wind “disappointed again. ” Gossip Cop came in with a source close to the exes, who confirmed that the story was totally made up. Aniston herself had told Howard Stern a couple of months earlier that she was “very, very busy” with work, so she hadn’t left.

In January, Gossip Cop he lashed out at the NW for alleging that Theroux and Angelina Jolie had begun hooking up to get revenge on Aniston and Brad Pitt, who were allegedly involved at the time. Of course, as we have established here, Theroux and Aniston are in good condition, so there is no reason for him to want revenge on her. Also, I should almost say that at this point Aniston and Pitt are not involved or leaving. They have not been romantically linked for 15 years.

More recently, Theroux was told she was having secret dates with Katie Holmes, according to Women’s Day. Holmes had allegedly introduced him to his daughter, Suri. Theroux and Holmes are a fairly random pairing, as Holmes’s spokesman said Gossip Cop which are not even known, but the tabloids are still right for some reason. By itself this board has already falsely claimed that Theroux had been introduced to Suri. Obviously, he couldn’t have met her twice and most likely he hadn’t met her at all.