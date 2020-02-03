Royal babies are a rarity. No wonder tabloids seem to be obsessed with the possibility Kate Middleton to be pregnant for the fourth time. Reports vary, with some outlets claiming that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with a little girl. Others say they are twins, but they all have something in common: they are completely wrong. Gossip Cop summarizes the most outrageous articles that drive the wrong story.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markles Matching Motherhood

In July 2018, In Touch rumored that Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle were both pregnant and expected to give birth on the same day. The publication claimed Middleton had a baby girl while Markle was expecting twins. Although the two royals appeared to be only a few weeks apart, they claimed that twins were usually born early, and concluded that they had the same due date.

Given that all of Middleton’s children were born at least two years apart, Gossip Cop couldn’t believe this rumor. It had only been a few months since Middleton had given birth to Prince Louis. Markle gave birth to a little boy on May 6, 2019, not a girl, as the tabloid claims, but the numbers just don’t make sense to this story. Therefore we stand by our initial assessment.

Still A-weighting results

A few months later, Star claimed Middleton was £ 96 and pregnant. Citing a “palace mole”, the publication claimed that Prince William and Middleton started receiving shortly after Prince Louis was born. They were said to be “pleasantly surprised” when Middleton got pregnant. However, “Palace Friends” were concerned that both mother and unborn baby were malnourished due to Middleton’s diet. Gossip Cop I contacted a Kensington Palace employee who literally laughed out loud about the allegation.

Kate Middleton’s “Baby Bumped Bullying”

The pregnancy rumors did not stop in 2018. In Touch again claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge was three months pregnant in March 2019. Prince William “hesitated” to have another child, the store reported that Middleton “twisted his arm” to allow this fourth pregnancy. The only real evidence the gossip had for their claim was a photo claiming to see a baby bump.

Gossip Cop We looked at these photos and found that they came from a day when Prince William and Middleton were playing football with some young children at Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Other photos taken that day revealed that Middleton had a very flat stomach, which contradicted the claim that she was three months pregnant.

Prince William says: Relax

A few months later, in September 2019, OK! published a story claiming Middleton was four months pregnant with twin girls. A “palace insider” who spoke to the store said that Prince William “urged Kate to take care of herself and relax as much as possible.” Gossip Cop smelled something about this story, so we did some research.

An article published by the much more serious people at about the same time claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge was actually expanding her royal duties and was not relaxing, as this tabloid claims. Now that a few months have passed Gossip Cop I am doubly sure that we made the right call. Middleton would either be obviously pregnant or would have given birth to a child. Once again, a tabloid spread misinformation about the royal family to draw attention to their pages.

Royally Wrong Royal Gossip

Although some royal rumors are ultimately harmless, a fair amount is less than friendly. Tabloids have done something wrong with the royal family so often that Gossip Cop has made several compilations of all the strangest, most unusual claims. For example, it is alleged that the Duke of Cambridge cheated on his wife. Gossip Cop could unmask any of these hurtful rumors. At other times, tabloids like to claim that Prince William and Kate Middleton would overtake Prince Charles in royal succession to become king and queen. These rumors were easily dismissed by Gossip Cop. There are very strict rules for succession that tabloids like to ignore.