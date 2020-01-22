Truth about Katie Holmes ‘Wasting Away’ after Jamie Foxx Split

Katie Holmes has not “wasted” as a result of their separation from Jamie Foxx last May despite an incorrect tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the ridiculous story. It is not true.

Holmes and Foxx broke up eight months ago, but for whatever reason National Enquirer and radar online An anonymous insider tells the magazine: “Katie only eats celery stalks and lettuce with a handful of seeds and nuts. She cannot absorb more than 500 calories a day and her clothes hang on her wire frame. “

The unknown source says the actress is becoming increasingly frail to the point where “she quickly becomes out of breath and is lean and gray under her makeup.” Problems since their romance with Foxx ended last year. “She really thought they were going to get married, and now she feels like a world-class fool. Her self-confidence is weakened and she is overcompensated with all these crazy diets! “

The tabloid’s report does not contain any precise information. Just last month, Holmes spoke in her cover story for Shape magazine about her health and happiness. For starters, the actress opened her fitness routine and found that she trained “four times a week” with a variety of workouts – including spinning, boxing, yoga, and dance classes. It doesn’t sound like someone who is so weak that he can hardly breathe.

Holmes also started to become safer with age and said, “I sit down and work on exactly what I want to achieve and how I can do it. “The actress further noted that she is a” great believer in self-care “and a” balanced approach to eating “. When I go out to dinner with friends, I enjoy a good meal. If there is junk food, I have it and eat it healthier the next day. “

Simply put, Holmes is clearly positive and has the confidence to feel happy and healthy. The inquirer and RadarOnline attack the actress for no reason. Unlike her separation from Foxx, Holmes has continued her life. She focuses on her 13-year-old daughter Suri, her career and of course on her own well-being.

In addition, Holmes’ spokesman will refute the magazine’s report. Despite claims by the unidentified “source” of the branch, the actress’s representative confirms that she is fine. This is not the first time that the Enquirer has published a fiction about the separation of the actress. In November, Gossip Cop I blew up the tabloid because I mistakenly claimed that Holmes was talking about Foxx to anyone who was listening.

Last July Gossip Cop exclaimed the magazine because he claimed Holmes asked Foxx to get pregnant or that she would drop him. The couple had already split up when the wrong article was published, but the message has not yet been published. The tabloid has never had an insight into the actress’ relationship with Foxx.