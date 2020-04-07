Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio Dumping Camila Morrone

From Leonardo DiCaprio he started dating Camila Morrone in December 2017, rumors of it flew across the tabloid world insisting that its dramatic breakup was imminent. Here are some fake stories about DiCaprio and Morrone’s growth that were eliminated Gossip Cop.

Has Leonardo DiCaprio ever had a time affair?

Last April New Zealand Women’s Day He claimed that Camila Morrone accused Leonardo DiCaprio of having an affair with Margot Robbie, his co-star Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. An alleged “insider” told the outlet that Morrone told him “it’s over unless you cut (Robbie).” Gossip Cop dismissed the story as totally false. Taboos don’t seem to believe that men and women can be platonic friends or co-workers, but the truth is that Robbie has already described DiCaprio as a “big brother” and dismissed rumors of a novel as “inevitable, but not there is truth “to them.” The magazine was clearly just inventing drama to get the hype around the actors ’upcoming movie.

Did Camila Morrone have confidence issues?

A month later, OK! falsely reported that DiCaprio and Morrone had developed “trust issues” with DiCaprio’s continued communication with their exes. The outlet claimed Morrone is “not the jealous type,” but was frustrated by his behavior. “He insists he is only friendly,” another shadow stated, “but he clearly enjoys the attention as well.” Gossip Cop contacted a trusted source close to Leonardo DiCaprio, who assured us the story was nonsense. All the vague claims of tension and alleged “trust issues” were false.

Was Margot Robbie on the way?

That August, the National enquirer published an article in the same vein as April’s article predicting that the couple was headed to split Leonardo DiCaprio’s flirts with Margot Robbie. This story also stated that Camila Morrone was “about to take the next step” in her romance with DiCaprio, but her behavior led her to rethink her commitment to marry him.

Gossip Cop It sparked unreliable publication of both claims: first, that the couple had plans to marry and, second, that Leonardo DiCaprio was flirting with his co-star. There was simply no evidence that the couple had made plans to take the next step together. As for Margot Robbie and DiCaprio, these tabloids would do well to remember that Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerly since 2016.

Has Leonardo DiCaprio been flirting on the set?

In January this year Gossip Cop debolled a Women’s Day say DiCaprio was “flirting” with Margaret Qualley, another Once Upon a Time actress in Hollywood. Another alleged insider told attendees that Morrone was “devastated” by his behavior, which would apparently explain why they didn’t attend the Golden Globes together. The story was completely untrue, of course: Morrone never joined DiCaprio on the red carpet, but she met him that evening and was “very excited” to see him.

Was his mother pushing him?

A few days later, Gossip Cop another burst National enquirer piece claiming that Leonardo DiCaprio was leaving Camila Morrone after pressure from her mother to propose to her only became too much. The actor reportedly spent a recent vacation to St. Barts ignoring his girlfriend – a statement directly contradictory by published photos of the couple participating in a small PDA. Leonardo DiCaprio’s representative had also assured us in a previous statement that his mother was not pressuring him to marry Morrone. This tabloid, like the others, is clearly unaware of his personal life.