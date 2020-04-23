Malia Obama has been in and out of the table press all her life, she has occasionally been photographed by paparazzi who are engaged in common activities of young people like going to parties or despite smoking. But before you start grabbing your pearls too much, it may be good to consider the fact that many of the stories about her that find their way to the supermarket shelves are fake. Here are some of the most outstanding tabloid lies Gossip Cop pounded on the first daughter.

In November 2017, Conservative Seal wrote that Obama’s family friend Oprah Winfrey had “harsh words” for Malia’s “out of control” after he was caught on video blowing smoke. The website claims to have quotes from the media mogul expressing his disappointment at Malia’s behavior in an interview with People: “I wonder what her parents did wrong … Despite her becoming a woman I can’t be around. ” However, no other outlet, trustworthy or trustworthy, reported that Winfrey said these things and Gossip Cop Winfrey’s spokeswoman said she did not hit Malia or her parents for their behavior. Also, a People editor told us that Winfrey “never said anything like that” to the publication. It was one of the most outrageous examples of fake news we’ve seen here.

In the years since that ridiculous story, Globe, a particularly suspicious tabloid, has launched a media trafficking lawsuit against the college student for the seemingly unforgivable crime of being the president’s daughter. In April last year, the publication claimed that Malia Obama had been caught in the bribery scandal that has provoked schools across the country. Malia’s tennis coach, who also coached her mother Michelle, had been accused of bribery in connection with the scandal a month earlier. But the Obamas were not entirely related to the scandal, like Gossip Cop learned later: Malia’s tennis skills had nothing to do with her admission to Harvard University.

Last month, the Globe wrote that Obama asked for engagement with her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson. The only problem here? Obama and Farquharson didn’t really commit. The tabloid initially pushed that rumor last November, but Gossip Cop they found that this story and the most recent one offered contradictory details: it was clear that neither of them had truth to them. Although Obama did not call for his commitment, nor did he ever commit.

Most recently, we busted the picture of a piece printed in December, claiming that Barack Obama “hated” Malia’s late Rory Farquharson because he was British. Gossip Cop Here he found two main problems: first, the theory that the former president hates Britain, which is often linked to his Kenyan heritage, has been removed several times before by many reputable media outlets. Second, as we have said here, Malia and Farquharson are not engaged. The story was another insulting example of a tabloid trying to create drama within the very private First Family.