The tabloids were filled last year with rumors about Brad Pitt e Margot Robbie. Even though Robbie is an already married woman, the rags couldn’t help but speculate about the alleged “relationship” of actress Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey with Pitt. Gossip Cop felt a pattern and collected our best busts on the two non-loving birds.

In July 2019, NW claimed that Pitt confessed his love to Robbie. According to the actress’ marriage to her husband Tom Ackerley, Robbie’s friendship with Pitt only worked to push her and Pitt closer together. Ackerly was so upset with his wife that he skipped the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

This was all according to Pitt’s plan, who was supposedly locked in Robbie when they first met on the set of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. A dubious source stated that “she secretly assumes that Margot’s feelings develop from the platonic to the romantic, and hopes that if the marriage deteriorates further, she will understand that Brad will be the man she wanted to be with.” Gossip Cop He had no difficulty in proving that insidious false rumor.

It’s true that Ackerley wasn’t able to make the L.A. premiere. for his wife’s film, but marriage problems were not behind his absence. Instead, a scheduling conflict ensued. Gossip Cop he also contacted Pitt’s spokesman to respond and it was confirmed that this story was an absolute fake.

That same starting point he recounted when he reported that Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were going “secret dates” during the European stretch of their film promotion tour. The unreliable publication alleged that the two snatched each other during the Cannes Film Festival to go out to a pub. A so-called “source” claimed that Robbie was “a big fan of pubs, so she was excited to take Brad on a tour of his charming favorites.” Eventually, the two were “busted” upon entering the Regent Hotel in Berlin after it was once at the German Hollywood premiere.

This story almost burst. The Prime Minister’s afternoon also took place at the Regent Hotel, which the tabloid left out. Otherwise, there is no evidence that the two stars were on dates. If they had it, there is zero chance of being able to do so without being recognized or photographed. Gossip Cop he knows a stench when we see him and this story has led to the high heavens of lies.

One of our latest busts about Robbie and Pitt is a twist on the original. In January of this year, New Idea stated that Robbie had requested not to sit with Pitt at the Golden Globes. The exit was very vague for the reasons and he simply quoted a privileged one who claimed there was “significant tension” between Robbie and Pitt, which seemed to imply that the result was some nameless “scandal”. Gossip Cop I didn’t trust that story for a moment, so we did a little digging.

Robbie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bombshell, not for her part in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Although he co-starred in Bombshell with Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron, he didn’t sit at his table either and it’s probably not because he was asked not to sit with them. It seemed that Gossip Cop as if this exit was literally creating a drama out of a seat. We came to a source close to Robbie to respond and were told that the tabloid article was fabricated.

The relentless and unperturbed discourse of this absurd narrative reached even the ears of Brad Pitt. A Gossip Cop a source close to Pitt informed us that the actor found rumors linking him to Robbie “weird” and “rude”. Also, we were told that Pitt found it a bit “insulting” to actresses who are simply doing their job to be written this way on the tabloids. This obsessive report just has to stop.