Truth about Margot Robbie’s marriage

Margot Robbie love life is subjected to many false stories. Robbie was happily married to Tom Ackerley since December 2016, but that has not stopped reporters from making false statements about the actress’s relationship. Gossip Cop eliminated many of these claims. Here are the times when the tables went wrong about Robbie’s marriage.

Let’s start with Women’s Day, which we respect in October 2018. The board stated that Robbie’s work program was affecting her marriage. “Margot’s career has cleared since she married Tom and she is now one of the most sought after actresses in the world,” said a source. At the time, the actress was filming, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but Ackerley was “eager” for it to end “so she can finally take time.” The story was totally false. E! News, a much more believable site, wrote a story about Ackerley, who said he was supportive of his wife. Gossip Cop they burst into history then and a year and a half later, their marriage is still going strong.

However, this did not stop his life and style from publishing a story Gossip Cop it also weakened. In August 2019, the takeover claimed Robbie was “in love” with his former co-star, Brad Pitt. The magazine claimed that Pitt allegedly “found solace” with Robbie after they filmed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood together. “Seeing Margot has always brought her a huge smile. She’s the opposite of her ex-funny, carefree, witty and accepting for who she is,” a “source” told the magazine. The story was completely fabricated. Not only is the actress happily married to Ackerley, but she and Pitt weren’t even dating.

In January, Women’s Day was busting again claiming Robbie’s marriage was “down.” This time, the outlet claimed that Robbie was spotted walking around Los Angeles with “swollen eyes, staring eyes” and without her wedding ring, and that her marriage was in trouble. He cites a “so-called” friend of the actress who said Robbie “came over” with several high-level actors she worked with. The whole story was false. Robbie had shared photos of herself and Ackerley enjoying a vacation just a few weeks earlier. There was no indication that the two were in trouble, because the frame was damaged, as well Gossip Cop he pointed out.

Finally, Gossip Cop rejected an incorrect story in the NW that Robbie was allegedly flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio just a month later. at the Oscars. NW claimed that Robbie was flirting with DiCaprio during the Oscar, and alleged “friends” of Robbie and Ackerley claimed the two hit a “rough patch” and “throwing Leo in the mix” would cause more problems. The whole story was false. Not only was Robbie there with her husband, DiCaprio was there with her girlfriend, Camilla Morrone. The corpses seem intent on setting up Robbie with numerous leading men, despite their happy marriage and cannot rely on these outlets to tell the truth.