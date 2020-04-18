Truth about Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson getting married and having a baby

Miley cyrus went out with the Australian singer Cody Simpson since last October, and that’s … kind of the whole story. But since the gossip industry can’t help taking pictures on Cyrus, many tabloids have taken it upon themselves to take Simpson’s relationship and to the next level in a series of nasty, completely false stories. Gossip Cop has eliminated them all.

In November, NW wrote that Cyrus and Simpson had engaged, despite dating for more than a month. “It’s obviously an extremely erupting move, even by Miley’s standards,” an alleged source told the magazine. The premise was based on a few photos of Cyrus wearing one of Simpson’s rings, which the magazine decided was an engagement ring. “Miley has convinced herself that she has to be one step ahead of Liam,” continued the rather rude reference to Cyrus’ separation from actor Liam Hemsworth earlier that year. But Gossip Cop he came in with a source close to Cyrus, who told us the story was completely false. Yes, Cyrus was wearing Simpson’s ring at one point, but only one day. She was photographed most recently without using it.

In January of this year, okay! they claimed the couple had “babies in the brain” and had already planned to bring a family together. Another insider said that while Cyrus has always made excuses for having children with Hemsworth, he “really feels like his friend to Cody.” Whether or not that part of the story is true, Gossip Cop dismissed the rest as totally false. Simpson recently dismissed the baby’s rumors in a radio interview just days earlier. Asked if she wanted children, the singer replied, “Not yet, mate.” So much for that rumor.

The following month, NW launched the slur with an article about Cyrus getting pregnant with a “revenge baby,” despite Hemsworth. This tabloid seems to have really written it down, writing that “all Liam really wanted when he got married was to start a family,” so Cyrus knew that “pregnancy (would) mess with him.” Gossip CopThe source of the camp of Cyrus again confirmed that this story was also a lie. Of course, she’s not pregnant just to grieve for her ex-husband.

And finally, there is another NW story in March that claimed Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were getting married in Australia after their scheduled concert in Melbourne that week. This decision was again designed, supposedly, in spite of Hemsworth. In fact, Cyrus had just canceled his trip to Australia because of coronavirus issues, but of course he wasn’t interested in the facts. “Miley can be so unkind,” the newspaper source said. “I wouldn’t want to go through it to send him an invitation to remind him so subtly that he is happier without him!”

Gossip CopThe trusted source who again told us the story was nonsense. Who is that vicious “insider” who keeps talking to the magazine behind Cyrus? Why do you keep someone who loves you, who clearly hates you enough to describe them as “shit” to the press? Or – and this is probably the most relevant question here – is there this “privilege” even?