Truth about Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson The two have been friends since the beginning of October. The romantic relationship became clear after the paparazzi publicly showed their affection. This led the tabloid press to produce fiction immediately. Gossip Cop has exposed some rumors since the couple first met. Here are just a few.

Only a few weeks after the relationship was published, OK! claimed that Cyrus’ friends thought she was moving too fast with Simpson. According to the unreliable outlet, friends are begging the singer to “take breaks” in her relationship with the Australian crush. The tabloid quoted an alleged source as saying, “Miley should now focus on healing – everyone is asking her to slow things down with Cody.” The dubious source added, “Miley is in love with him all over him now.”

Gossip Cop At that time, the rumor was exposed, as Cyrus’ friends didn’t worry about the couple after they broke up with Liam Hemsworth and had their whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter. It was certainly not true that Cyrus’ friends had questioned their new romance. This thought has now definitely been eliminated. This weekend, Cyrus published a series of photos in her Instagram stories and celebrated Simpson’s birthday with the heading “Happy Birthday, my best friend around the world, @codysimpson. I love you and our pirate life! “

A few weeks after this story, NW claimed that Cyrus and Simpson were engaged. The wrong report contained the details of how Simpson suggested and why Cyrus said yes. A so-called “source” told the tabloid: “She finds the whole process of engagement quite exciting and loves to shock and surprise people.” The story was, of course, completely made up. The couple weren’t engaged and they still aren’t. In fact, Cyrus was still working on the details of her divorce from Hemsworth at this point. Gossip Cop spoke to a person near Cyrus who confirmed that the story was wrong.

Later in November, Star found his own wrong point of view in history. In this false report, the tabloid claimed that Simpson was just a “toy” for the singer of “Wrecking Ball,” and Cyrus’ real motivation was to get Hemsworth back. Of all stories Gossip Cop broke on the subject, which is probably the most ridiculous. Cyrus has no ulterior motives here. Although the pop star did not publicly say anything about their split, a source near Cyrus assured us that the article was incorrect. She never comes back with Hemsworth and has clearly gone on with Simpson. Cyrus and Hemsworth are reported to have divorced, but it will take months to complete.

Just last week, Life & Style jumped around with a ridiculous article claiming that Cyrus’ friends asked her to drop Simpson because they thought he would use her for fame and fortune. The tabloid’s uninformed source said: “Cody has something good to do with hanging out with Miley – he’s more famous than ever now”, suggesting that Simpson was only using Cyrus to improve his status. Once again, Gossip Cop stepped in to correct the story. Years ago Simpson admitted that he had a crush on Cyrus and the two were friends long before love struck. In no case does Simpson use Cyrus. The fact is that Cyrus and Simpson are really in love in every way. The tabloids use their relationship to sell newspapers.

