Truth About Miranda Lambert Feuding With Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

Miranda Lambert e Blake Shelton They have been divorced for almost five years. Since their split, the two have followed and are in happy relationships with each other. Lambert married NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019 and Shelton was in a relationship with Gwen Stefani since September 2015. This has not prevented journalists from publishing many false stories about the events of former spouses. These are a few times Gossip Cop deleted these false reports.

In April 2019, HollywoodLife published a story that said Lambert was “small” toward Stefani and Sheldon during a performance at the ACM Awards. The site alleged that Stefani and Shelton thought Lambert was disrespectful as they performed their song “Little Red Wagon”. Lambert changed a lyric from “I live in Oklahoma” to “Get out of Oklahoma’s Hell,” which is Sheldon’s home state. A source claimed that Stefani was “ashamed” of the alleged “jab.” Gossip Cop cleared the dramatic tale. Lambert has been changing that lyric for years, well before the award ceremony, and it turns out Stefani and Shelton weren’t in the audience during the performance, to avoid being filmed.

However, the false stories continued. In August 2019 Gossip Cop deleted a story, okay. claiming that Lambert didn’t want to do a gig after learning Sheldon would be there too. Lambert was asked to join George Strait’s country music legend on stage, but a “supposed” source told the market that when she learned that her ex-husband was also going to perform, she stepped forward. Lambert was touring at the time and had his own show the day before in Alberta, Canada, so the singer was not allowed to perform to perform with Strait, who was in Boston.

In November 2019, The National Enquirer was eliminated by Gossip Cop for claiming that Lambert “ruined” Stefani’s locker room at the Country Music Academy Awards that year. The outlet said Lambert spent a lot of time taking “glasses” on Stefani during the ceremony. Although Lambert and Stefani were unlikely to be close friends, there was no evidence that Lambert was wrong in speaking to the No Doubt singer at the event.

That didn’t stop the publication from claiming that there was a feud between Lambert and Stefani again in January 2020. This time, the researcher said Stefani and Lambert were fighting over who wore the best jewelry. A “call” source told the magazine that the country singer “secretly loves” Stefani’s jewelry style and was looking “out of it”. The only truth in this narrative was that both women wear jewelry. As for Lambert trying to “make” the “Sweet Escape” singer, Gossip Cop he checked with a source close to the situation who discarded the whole story.

The same outfit again came up against us last month when it claimed that Lambert was having a baby to take revenge on Shelton. The ridiculous story claimed that the singer was having her first child with McLoughlin to come to Shelton because their marriage ended because Shelton didn’t want children. To say the least, the idea of ​​a “revenge baby” was very strange Gossip Cop He also checked with a source of confidence close to the situation who assured us that there was no truth to the story. It seems this particular tabloid can’t let it go.