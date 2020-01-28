Truth about Prince William, Kate Middleton divorce over allegations of fraud

Rumors swirled that last year Prince William and Kate Middleton‘S marriage fought on charges that he had an affair. The tabloid press reported on the alleged scandal from all sides, including reports that the couple were either living separately, considering divorce, or that Meghan Markle was interfering somehow. Gossip Cop examined each of these rumors and found that they were all wrong.

Last April there were rumors that Prince William had cheated on his wife with their friend Rose Hanbury. The claims were outrageously untrue, but Life & Style used them anyway. The tabloid said Markle had told Middleton that she “practically forced” Prince William to defraud her. An alleged source told the outlet that instead of giving her sister-in-law a shoulder to cry about in the alleged fraud scandal, Markle told Middleton that if she had gone out of her way to shine and look sexy, William would never have looked at another woman , “

Gossip Cop did not trust the word of this so-called anonymous “insider” and investigated the matter further. On rare occasions, we found that Prince William’s lawyers commented on these and other stories of this kind and said it was just “false speculation.”

The Globe caught the smell and told a story every week for three weeks speculating on the marriage of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. During the first week, the publication claimed that Prince William and Middleton were in the middle of divorce talks on the alleged matter. A “royal insider” told the outlet: “This is a full-blown divorce crisis for William and Kate that could shake the monarchy even more than if William’s father Charles divorced Diana.”

After seeing Prince William’s lawyer’s statement, Gossip Cop didn’t buy this story for a moment. Small red flags throughout the article, such as the money from the alleged divorce agreement in US dollars instead of British pounds, also drew our attention to the fact that this story was completely wrong.

During the third week of the outlet’s unsubstantiated speculation about the royal couple’s marriage, the globe claimed that Middleton had collapsed due to Prince William’s scandal. The publication claimed that Middleton had “not eaten and slept enough in more than two weeks” and that she had put herself in a “confused state” that caused her to collapse in her parents’ bathroom. Gossip Cop I thought the only one who was in “amazed shape” was this trashy tabloid. No other outlets reported a Middleton collapse, due to the fact that the story was fictional.

Finally, another American tabloid entered to cloud the water even more. Star published a story that reported that Middleton had taken the couple’s three children and moved in with their mother in response to Prince Williams’ alleged fraud. According to an unknown source, who was somehow familiar with a conversation between the couple, Prince William told Middleton that he felt that they “lost their spark” after he had the affair. Middleton, if you want to believe the tipster, “jumped in action” and moved into the house of her parents with her three children.

Looking back at the rumor a year later, it’s clear that it was fiction, since Prince William and Middleton are still together. Actually, Gossip Cop When Middleton and Prince William discovered the same rumors were being released that same week, they were seen together at several royal events. Tabloids are obsessed with everything that smells like a scandal for the royals, even if the scandal is more phoenic than a three-dollar bill.