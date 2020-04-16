Truth About Reese Witherspoon Feuding with Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston e Reese Witherspoon They are friends who often share love for each other on social media, but the table world is convinced that they always do behind the scenes of the series they star in together, The Morning Show. Here are some times Gossip Cop The tabloid itself claimed that the two actresses were not bad.

Given the mixed reviews that The Morning Show received when it debuted in November, that’s fine! published a story claiming that Aniston and Witherspoon blamed each other for the bad press. “Jen is unhappy with many of the decisions Reese made early,” a “privileged” caller told the magazine, adding that Witherspoon felt he “should have picked someone else who’s critically acclaimed” to match him, “like Nicole Kidman.” In fact, Aniston and Witherspoon had nothing but good things to say to each other as they promoted the show, and many critics and viewers hated the series. In addition, Aniston’s representation was confirmed in the record for Gossip Cop that the story was totally false.

In December, they had facts because they were nominated for the Golden Globes in the same category, at least according to In Touch. The “unnamed” source in the magazine claimed that “the rivalry between Reese and Jen is intensifying, they are even fighting each other.”

Gossip Cop He rejected the false claim when the two actresses praised each other as friends and co-workers after their nominations. “I am so honored to be included with my amazing partner Reese,” Aniston said, as Witherspoon wrote in an Instagram post, “there are not enough hugs, cardiac emojis or words to express how much I love working with @jenniferaniston.” The premise that they would have been made to be honored at the Golden Globes was just ridiculous.

A few days later, New Idea took a slightly different direction, claiming that Aniston was in a fight with Nicole Kidman over Reese Witherspoon’s friendship. The tabloid was probably inspired by the fact that Witherspoon also co-starred with Kidman on Big Little Lies. “They’re all pretty fiery and usually go out of their way,” said one tipster questioner, “so you can expect the claws to come out very well when they’re all in the same room.” A source close to the situation told Gossip Cop that Catty’s assertion of fact was just a complete nonsense.

In February, after the award season ended, the National Enquirer told a story of its own about alleged “catty” companies, claiming Aniston was trying to steal Witherspoon’s spotlight. A dubious source said Aniston found Witherspoon “snippy,” while Witherspoon found his co-star “authentic.” But Gossip Cop He came in with Aniston’s representative, who had a few words to say about the matter: “It’s so typical for one woman to stand against another. They don’t do it for men,” the spokesman said. “None of this is true. Jen loves Reese and they are great partners who enjoy working together.” There you have it, nothing more to say, right?