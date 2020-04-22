Truth about Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship

Kourtney Kardashian e Scott Disick they maintained a roller coaster of a relationship. After meeting in 2006, the former couple was the most welcomed to their three children in the world at the minimum of Disick, heading to rehabilitation and admission of a sex addiction. With such a dramatic relationship, it’s no wonder the tabloids don’t seem to accept that the novel is really between these two. Gossip Cop came across many of these rumors, so we decided to compile our best busts on this topic.

Although the relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick last manifested in early 2017, the corpses continued to insist on the next year that the two would reunite at any time. Heat reported that the creator of Poosh “still has feelings” for the father of his children. “The truth is, everyone thinks there is unfinished business between Scott and Kourtney. It was a joke that they would reunite at some point,” an alleged source snatched.

The real truth is that neither Kardashian nor Disick intend to get back together and the two have changed their relationship. Disick has been and remains happy with Sofia Richie and People, a much more reliable outing, reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick would never reunite. Gossip Cop determined that this story was completely unfounded and time proved us right.

A few days later, Gossip Cop he busted another bad actor for his terrible report on the previous couple. OK! Australia claimed that not only did Kourtney Kardashian release her boyfriend Younes Bendjima to Scott Disick, but the two had another baby and got married. Kardashian and Disick were accused of carrying out an adventure, which resulted in another baby. As a result of their renewed passion for each other, and with Kardashian’s 40th birthday approaching, the former couple decided to tie the knot, according to a highly dubious source. It was “just a matter of time” before Disick also “threw” his girlfriend back with his children’s mother.

Gossip Cop they called this insipid rumor wrong. First of all, the photo shoot provided a photo of Kourtney Kardashian to show off her “baby baby,” but when we examined her recent Instagram posts, there was no “hit”. Adding to our case, this same publication published an article the previous month, which also stated that Kardashian was pregnant. At that time, however, the alleged father was Bendjima. This store can’t even keep track of their lies.

Late last year, Heat published an article alleging that Kourtney Kardashian was trying to prevent Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s engagement. “Kourtney is doing her best not to let this happen. She swears it’s in Scott’s best interest and not because she’s still in love with him, but that no one buys him,” a supposedly “privileged” one wrote for the newspaper. “He put Scott aside and begged him to think twice before putting a ring on this girl’s finger, but he told her to go and stop being bitter.” Kardashian wasn’t just worried about Disick. She also feared that her three children would forge a “close bond” with her fiancée. Once again, Gossip Cop he had no problem eliminating this false story.

Rumors about Richie, Disick and Kardashian’s relationship have appeared so many times on the boards, but so few of them have anything right. Gossip Cop addressed the fact that there is nothing romantic between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. Gossip Cop Also contribute to the truth about Richie’s relationship with Disick and Kardashian’s children. The three stars are very close to each other and even go on a trip together. Disick and Kardashian live happily with their children and there doesn’t seem to be any conflicts in that aspect of their relationship. This doesn’t serve for a very appealing article, and that’s probably why tabloids feel the need to compose this kind of sordid tale.