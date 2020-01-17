Truth about Taylor Swift’s wedding plans

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn I don’t have any wedding plans yet – at least not yet. That didn’t stop the tabloids from making up a series of stories about their supposed plans. Gossip Cop has exposed many of these false articles.

Back in June 2018, Life & Style made headlines on the cover that Swift and Alywn got married in August this year. The bogus report claimed the couple were getting married during a break in the singer’s reputation tour schedule. One of these breaks took place before her hometown show in Nashville. That was when the wedding was supposed to take place, as the questionable outcome shows. Of course, the wedding never happened. Gossip Cop the story blew up at the time, citing a number of reasons that it was wrong, despite the fake details that the publication provided.

In April 2019, Star claimed that Swift and Katy Perry were “running towards each other at the altar.” The tabloid took up the supposed feud between the pop stars. The store also claimed that Swift had been “secretly engaged” to Alwyn for months and Swift was “angry” with Perry for announcing their engagement to Orlando Bloom. The magazine quoted the so-called “source” as saying, “As much as Taylor has recently withdrawn from Hollywood, she won’t be able to live with herself if Katy surpasses her wedding.” She is determined to walk down the aisle first and have her marriage, which everyone remembers. ‘

That one alleged source seemed to know intimate details of what all four stars thought, what as Gossip Cop pointed out is practically impossible. We checked with our own source near Swift, which confirmed that the story was indeed wrong. Meanwhile, tensions between the two singers had eased considerably in the months leading up to the story, making it look more like a desperate attempt to sell newspapers than actual hard news.

A few months later, the National Enquirer invented her own false narrative, claiming that Swift was planning a wedding on July 4th at her Rhode Island mansion. In the sketchy article, the tabloid quoted a suspicious tipster as saying, “Taylor is very keen to do things officially with Joe and is said to do so on her beloved Rhode Island beach vacation.” The wedding was like that secret to the unreliable publication that even her friends didn’t know about. The unknown source said she invites friends to celebrate the holiday and “many people are convinced that she uses this as a cover for a secret wedding.” Gossip Cop the story blew up at the time, and apparently no wedding went down on July 4th.

Just last month, Heat made a big story about Swift and Emma Stone being “at war” while planning their respective weddings. The fake report even used the same language as Perry’s article – it said the two stars were “ready to compete against each other”. Stone is engaged to SNL author Dave McCary, but Swift is not engaged to Alwyn Gossip Cop has pointed this out several times over the years. There was no truth to this last nonsensical story, just as there was no validity to the previous ones.

swell

“Taylor Swift, Joe Alywn marries in August?” Gossip Cop, June 23, 2018.

Schuster, Andrew. “Taylor Swift, Katy Perry running to each other’s altar?” Gossip Cop, April 25, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Taylor Swift is planning the July 4th wedding at her Rhode Island mansion?” Gossip Cop, June 26, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Taylor Swift and Emma Stone‘ At War ’are planning weddings?” Gossip Cop, December 17, 2019.

Matis, Griffin, “The Truth About Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Getting Married.” Gossip Cop, September 24, 2019.