Truth about the Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Beef

One of the most surprising feuds in Hollywood was between Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Vin Diesel, The Fast & Furious stars are reported to have dropped out while filming the eighth film in the series. The Fast & Furious series started in 2001 and Johnson joined in 2011 when he made his debut in Fast Five. After that, Johnson played in four of the sequels. In 2018, it was announced that Johnson will take on the role of the founding agent Hobbs & Shaw.

Diesel has been featured in the Fast & Furious series since the first film, becoming a main character in the series. In 2016, however, reports emerged that the two stars could not get along. From then on there were rumors of “beef” between the two actors, which meant that the two scenes were no longer filmed together.

What happened between The Rock and Vin Diesel?

In August 2016, Dwayne Johnson shared on Instagram that the set of The Fate of The Furious was exciting. The actor said he was not a fan of how some of his male co-stars behaved on the set, and referred to them in bad terms. “Some (male co-stars) behave as upright men and real professionals, others don’t. Those who are not too stupid to do anything about it. Candy (explicit),” Johnson wrote in a post that has since been deleted.

Johnson seemed to be hinting that everything was fine later that month. Then he went to Instagram again to thank everyone on the set of the film – minus Diesel. In September 2016, Michelle Rodriguez, who is also part of the franchise, seemed to agree that there was actually a feud between Diesel and Johnson, but she said she would stay away from it. In November 2017, Diesel finally broke his silence over the feud during an interview with USA Today.

“I think some things may be disproportionate. I don’t think that was his intention. I know that he appreciates how much I work in this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne. … Being an Alpha is not always easy. And there are two alphas. Being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the butt, ”Diesel said.

Dwayne Johnson had similar feelings about his co-star

Johnson apparently confirmed the same feelings and that the two had different opinions, but there was still love between the two. In Fast & Furious 8, the two actors were rarely seen together on the screen, which also suggests that the two have problems on the set. When it became known that Johnson was going to portray his character, Luke Hobbs, in the spin-off, it was speculated that this was due to the actor’s alleged beef. After Hobbs & Shaw hit the cinemas, Johnson went back to Instagram. This time the skirt contained a real thank you to Diesel.

“Last but not least, I would like to thank Brother Vin for your support from Hobbs & Shaw. My goal over the years has been to enter the Fast & Furious world and help grow the franchise as much as possible, Johnson shared.